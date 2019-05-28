FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes are pleased with the conviction of a Challis man for disturbing a tribal archaeological site, according to a tribal news release.
Alan Thorkelson of Challis was convicted of illegally digging at a site in Devil’s Canyon in 2017. The site was being monitored after previous trouble with graffiti.
“We are pleased with the court case and prosecution and hope that the public understands how important these cultural sites are to my people,” said Nathan Small, chairman of the Fort Hall Business Council. “We are grateful to our partnership with BLM and local law enforcement.”
The news release said the tribes appreciate the efforts of the Idaho Falls Bureau of Land Management law enforcement officials, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for investigating and convicting Thorkelson.
The Shoshone and Bannock people have lived in and used lands throughout the western United States for thousands of years, according to the news release. What remains today are physical artifacts such as stone tools, rock writing, pottery and other indications of Native American use. The importance of preserving and protecting valuable non-replaceable cultural sites cannot be overstated, according to the release.
“Loss of history occurs when these archaeological sites are disturbed, damaged, removed, or defaced,” Small said. “We are all stewards of the land and we urge the public to learn more about our local history and understand the importance of preserving archaeological sites.”