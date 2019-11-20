More juvenile Chinook salmon are living in some parts of the Yankee Fork, proof that an ongoing fish habitat restoration project is working.
Cassie Wood, Central Idaho project specialist for Trout Unlimited, shared that news at a Challis meeting last week.
Wood said juvenile Chinook salmon numbers are monitored in the tributary as part of the Yankee Fork fish habitat restoration project. That effort shows the number of Chinook using a series of connected ponds was higher in 2019 than in prior years of the monitoring project.
Trout Unlimited is meeting its goal of returning the Yankee Fork, a Salmon River tributary, to its original path before a 7-mile dredge was put on river in 1939. The dredge moved the river off its original path as it mined for fine-flecked gold. That process “severely inhibits salmon and trout habitats along the river,” she said.
Wood said the project is one year from completion and she and other project managers are seeing encouraging signs their work is paying off.
One of those signs, according to Wood, is that beavers have returned to the Yankee Fork to build dams.
“We’ve had four beavers build new dams along one of our restored streams,” said Wood. “Beavers coming back is confirmation we’re doing the right thing.”
Beaver dams create channel network complexity, which affects the way the water flows. Wood said network complexity has been proven to increase fish populations in freshwater streams. Wood said it also proves restoring the Yankee Fork for fish habitat is having a “rippling effect” on the area and providing a home for other species of wildlife.
Vegetation on the Yankee Fork is also getting more healthy. To make room for the dredge, bulldozers removed all plants along the water so dredge piles could be placed there.
Trout Unlimited has restored several miles of the Yankee Fork’s vegetation, increasing the overall health of the land and improving network complexity with roots and fallen branches.
An example Wood provided of how this works was when a tree limb fell into one of the project’s untouched control streams. This stream was left alone because scientists involved with the project wanted to compare it with streams they had reconstructed to see the exact benefits of returning waterways to their original flow. Wood said they saw almost immediate improvements in juvenile fish survival because the branch fell into the water.
“The guys measuring the stream weren’t thrilled their data was skewed off, but we’re happy to see a fish habitat doing well,” said Wood.
Wood said Trout Unlimited will return to the Yankee Fork next summer to finalize the project. The plan is to move the last mounds of earth in the dredged area and finish construction of viable fish habitat in the Yankee Fork.
“We’re focusing on sending strong juvenile fish out of the Yankee Fork,” said Wood. “To do that there’s going to be a lot of digging and earth moving.”