Former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are the apparent winners of the March 10 presidential primary races in Custer County, according to the unofficial election results from the Custer County Clerk's Office.
Trump came out on top of the Republican primary, earning 844 votes in Custer County. The next highest number of votes went to Bill Weld, former governor of Massachusetts, who collected 21 local votes. Another 19 Custer County voters cast their ballots for Joe Walsh. Six people voted for Matthew John Matern, 5 votes were cast for Bob Ely, 4 for Rocque De La Fuente and 3 for Don Blankenship.
Democratic voters in Custer County showed a lot of support for Biden, giving him 123 votes. Runner-up Sen. Bernie Sanders garnered 67 votes, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren and billionaire Michael Bloomberg, each of whom garnered 9 votes. A few other candidates, all of whom have dropped out of the running, also received votes in Custer County. Pete Buttigieg received 3 votes, Cory Booker received 2 votes, Steve Burke tallied 1 vote, John Delaney received 1 vote and Amy Klobuchar had 1 vote cast for her.
Biden found most of his support in the Stanley precinct where he received 30 votes. Sanders also received the majority of his local support from Stanley voters, earning 20 votes. Voters in the Challis precinct cast 21 votes for Biden, 11 for Sanders and 2 for Warren. In Mackay, more voters chose Biden than any other Democrat, with 15 votes going his way. Sanders received 11 votes in the Mackay precinct.
Trump saw big support in Round Valley precincts, winning 161 votes in precinct 1 and 118 in precinct 2. The Challis precinct followed with 116 votes for Trump. Trump was the clear winner on the Republican side in every other Custer County precinct, garnering 60 votes in Mackay, 102 in Leslie, 71 in Battleground, 45 in Sunol, 79 in Clayton, 23 in Stanley and 69 from absentee voters throughout the county.
Nearly half the registered voters in Custer County cast ballots in Tuesday's presidential primaries, according to the clerk's office. Voter turnout stood at 47.44 percent. A total of 2,826 people were registered to vote before Election Day. Another 68 people registered at the polls, bringing the total number of registered voters to 2,894. Elections officials distributed 1,373 ballots in this election.
Election results remain unofficial until the canvass by county commissioners, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, March 16.