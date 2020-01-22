A $14 million budget deficit might bring cuts to the the University of Idaho’s Custer County extension office, according to UI Associate Extension Professor Sarah Baker.
Baker recently told county commissioners that UI President Scott Green is asking all departments and colleges to make cuts wherever possible to reduce the projected deficit.
The local extension office receives funding from the federal, state and county governments in addition to university funding, which means Baker will continue her work in Custer County, she said. Her salary and benefits are paid for by the university, but the office runs on outside money.
“We’re hoping not to see too big of a hit,” Baker said in a separate interview.
County commissioners also heard how Baker is having difficulty filling an office position. She’s looking for a full-time office assistant who can assist in running programs. Baker’s job requires her to be in the field and out of the office often, and she needs someone to “keep the office open eight to five.”
The difficulty began when she realized the position hadn’t been correctly advertised.
“We had a lot of issues in the fact a lot of people applied and didn’t know it was off campus,” Baker said. “They thought they’d be working in Moscow, not Challis.” Future advertisements will make that clear, she said.