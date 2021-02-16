Tips on gardening in east Idaho are offered through virtual classes from the University of Idaho.
The free classes are held at 6 p.m. on select Wednesdays and Thursdays. People need to register at https://uidaho.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KPPt_gpJRoWRjwebdICpZw.
The Feb. 18 class focuses on raised bed and container gardening. On Feb. 24 the class focus is organic gardening. Basic vegetable gardening is the topic on Feb. 25. Realistic landscaping is the topic of March 3. Raising backyard chickens will be addressed March 4.
Small fruit is the topic on March 10 and large fruit is to be discussed March 11.
Fremont County Extension Educator Lance Ellis teaches the classes. He can be reached at ellis@uidaho.edu.