Four Dead University of Idaho

Boise State University students, along with people who knew the four University of Idaho students who were found killed last week, pay their respects at a Nov. 17 vigil on the Boise State campus.

 Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman

SPOKANE, Wash. — Four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a rental house near campus were stabbed to death in their beds and likely were asleep when they were attacked, a county coroner told a cable news channel.

Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt also told NewsNation Nov. 17 that each victim suffered multiple stab wounds from a "pretty large knife."


