Another 3,953 Idahoans filed for unemployment for the week ending June 6, an 8 percent increase from the week before, according to the Idaho Department of Labor.
The four-week moving average of new initial claims dropped 9 percent though, to an average of 4,532 new initial claims per week, the department reports.
Another 47,779 people filed a continuing claim for unemployment benefits during the first week of June, meaning they’ve been out of work longer than a week.
The largest share of the latest claims were filed by people employed in the health care and social assistance category — 13 percent, according to the department. Another 12 percent of the newly unemployed people worked in manufacturing before losing their jobs. People employed in the accommodations and food services sector accounted for 11 percent of the filers and 10 percent were former retail workers.
In the 12 weeks since the COVID-19 state of emergency was declared, 149,227 Idahoans have filed for unemployment benefits. That number is 2.5 times the total number of claims filed in all of 2019, the labor department said in a news release.
Regular state unemployment benefit payouts for the week of May 31-June 6 reached $9.1 million, which is 8.3 times higher than the same week a year ago.
Total payouts in the state attributed to the coronavirus have reached $383.1 million. That includes $112 million in unemployment, $4.5 million in pandemic extended unemployment, $8.2 million in pandemic unemployment assistance and $258.4 million in federal pandemic unemployment.