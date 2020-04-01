Idaho workers who lost their jobs due to the coronavirus filed 13,341 new claims for unemployment benefits between March 15 and 21, according to the Idaho Department of Labor.
That’s a 1,200 percent increase from the prior week, labor department officials said in a news release.
Labor department Director Jani Revier said her employees are trying to get benefits to eligible employees as quickly as possible and also to help employers who are hiring now. She asks that people be patient as they work with the department.
The spike in jobless claims comes after Idaho recorded a decrease in its seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in January. The January jobless rate was 2.8 percent, compared to 3.3 percent in December 2019. January marked the 26th consecutive month for Idaho’s unemployment rate to be at or below 3 percent.
In January there were 24,751 unemployed people in Idaho who were looking for work. The state’s labor force stood at 865,446.
On March 27, Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a proclamation to help Idahoans who are temporarily unable to work through no fault of their own because of illness, quarantines, layoff or reduction of work related to coronavirus. He made it retroactive to March 8.
The proclamation waives the one-week waiting period for all applicants who are otherwise eligible. It makes it easier for claimants to be considered job-attached if they have been laid off due to COVID-19. An employer must provide reasonable assurance of a return to work and the claimant must be able and available for suitable work.
The proclamation considers claimants have met the available-for-work criteria if they are isolated and unavailable to work at the request of a medical professional, their employer or their local health district and they will be returning to their employer.
Businesses who pay a quarterly unemployment tax will not be charged when employees are laid off due to coronavirus.