Idaho’s unemployment rate declined slightly in September from August, to 2.7 percent, marking the 13th straight month for the rate to be at or below 3 percent.
The state’s labor force — the total number of people 16 or older working or looking for work — was 853,076 in September. Total employment increased by 885 to 829,793, while the number of unemployed people decreased by 729 to 23,283. Idaho’s labor force participation declined by one-tenth of a percent to 63.6 as the state’s total population outpaced labor force growth.
Custer County’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.7 percent in September, down from 3.9 percent in August, according to a report from the Idaho Department of Labor. That translates to 79 of the 2,135 people in the county’s labor force being unemployed, compared to 83 in August. In September 2017, Custer’s rate was 4.1 percent.
Butte County’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.9 percent in September, from 3 percent in August, but up from 2.8 percent in September 2017.
Lemhi County registered a 4.2 percent rate of unemployment in September, down from 4.3 percent in August and down from 5 percent in September 2017.
The county with the highest unemployment rate in September was Clearwater at 6.4 percent.
Other Idaho counties with high rates of joblessness were Shoshone at 5.3 percent, Adams and Benewah each at 4.4 percent and Boise and Idaho each at 4.2 percent.
On the other end of the spectrum, Madison County had the lowest rate of unemployment — 1.5 percent. Other counties with rates at 2 percent or lower were Oneida at 1.8, Jefferson and Franklin each at 1.9 percent and Bonneville, Jerome and Cassia each at 2 percent.
The state labor department reports that job growth in Idaho continued to be strong in the last year. Total nonfarm jobs grew by 2.7 percent from September 2017 to September 2018 for a total of 19,200 jobs. More than 5,900 new jobs were created in the construction and manufacturing sectors in the year.
Unemployment insurance benefit payments in Idaho dropped 9 percent year over year, from a weekly average of $891,200 in September 2017 to $811,400 in September this year. The number of claimants this year dropped by 11 percent to 2,600 a week from 2,900 a week for the month in September 2017, according to the labor department’s report.
Monthly job losses were reported for four of Idaho’s five Metropolitan Statistical Areas. Boise and Coeur d’Alene each saw a decrease of 200 jobs, while Idaho Falls and Pocatello each experienced a loss of 100 jobs. Lewiston’s nonfarm jobs were up by 300 jobs.
The national unemployment rate declined to 3.7 percent in September, from 3.9 percent in August.