Five Custer County elected officials are unopposed in the Nov. 6 general election along with Idaho Rep. Dorothy Moon who is running for re-election to House seat B in Idaho Legislative District 8.
There are seven unopposed candidates if you count the separate non-partisan judicial ballot, which asks voters if they want to retain Magistrate James H. Barrett. This is the first retention vote for Barrett, who succeeded Magistrate Judge Charles Roos, after Roos retired in 2015.
The newest unopposed kid on the block is Custer County Commissioner Steve Smith, who is running for a four-year term for his District 3 seat in the Mackay area. Smith is finishing his first two-year term on the board.
County Clerk Lura Baker is unopposed for re-election to her second four-year-term.
Jacquel Bruno is unopposed for a second four-year term as assessor. Although she’s also running for her second four-year term as treasurer, Allicyn Latimer has served a couple years longer than Baker and Bruno because she was appointed to the post in 2012 after the death of former Treasurer Sandy James. Chad Workman is running for his first full term as coroner. He was appointed to succeed Vicki Armbruster after she resigned in 2016.