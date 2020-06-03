Custer County Commissioners Wayne Butts and Randy Corgatelli didn't face any Republican primary election opposition in their bids for re-election.
Both men advance to the Nov. 3 general election where they face no Democratic challengers. Write-in candidates could still emerge.
Corgatelli received 1,186 votes, while 1,102 votes were cast for Butts when ballots were counted June 2.
The May 19 primary election was extended by two weeks because all Idaho voters were required to cast absentee ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic. The governor and secretary of state opted to close all polling places for the primary election to avoid aiding in the spread of the virus.