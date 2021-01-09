With unforeseen costs pushing back the completion of the new fire hall in Challis, North Custer Rural Fire Chief Larry Garey said he’s hoping for good news at a Jan. 14 meeting.
According to Kristen Staten with The Development Company in Rexburg, the exterior of the fire hall was more expensive than expected. She reported during a November Custer County Commission meeting an additional $435,000 is needed to finish office spaces, bathrooms and a training room.
To help cover the unforeseen costs, in November Garey told Challis City Council members the fire district applied for a $175,000 community development grant from the Department of Commerce. The grant would be combined with matching funds from the fire district and the county to complete the fire hall. Garey said he hasn’t heard anything about the grant application’s status.
If the grant isn’t awarded, the project’s end date will be pushed back even more, he said. Originally hoping to have the fire hall finished several months ago, Garey said if they get the grant it will most likely be sometime in June or July before firefighters can move in.
The project was slowed last summer. Interruptions in the supply chain, caused by the coronavirus, delayed the delivery of materials and increased costs. Despite this, construction workers continued with the framework and exterior work, wrapping that up in October.
Garey said he’s disappointed with the delays and uncertainty about when they will be able to occupy the 10,000-square foot fire hall. But, Garey said his crew doesn’t mind working out of the current fire hall until the new one is ready.
“It is frustrating, but we’ve been working out of the current one for quite some time now and can continue to do so,” Garey said.