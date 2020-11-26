With no major complaints voiced during a telephonic Stanley City Council meeting Nov. 12, council members unanimously adopted the updated 2020 comprehensive city plan.
Keri York, lands program manager for the Wood River Land Trust in Hailey, voiced her support for the plan. In particular, she supported the land-use section and its language regarding the Valley Creek Preserve.
The city will “rezone Valley Creek Preserve as open space with appropriate restrictions, transfer ownership to the Valley Creek Preserve from the Wood River Land Trust to the City of Stanley, per a management agreement or other manner honoring the original intent of the Preserve and its protections, and develop a parking plan for Valley Creek Preserve,” according to the city plan.
A 34-acre preserve was created in 2015 to protect salmon habitat, wetlands and the Sawtooth Valley’s scenic view. The patch of undeveloped property is the largest in Stanley. People who called in to the meeting voiced support for the rezone and ownership change.
Stanley resident Jeff Welker told council members that what community members want most from the arrangement is assurance that the preserve is protected from development.
Several people who called in to the meeting did tell city leaders they didn’t think there was enough information available in advance of council action. Residents Rebecca Arnold and Doug Bates complained while a draft of the new plan was on the city’s website, it didn’t indicate the new language. Wanting a draft that clearly showed the changes and updates to the 66-page document, Arnold asked the council to not approve the plan.
Councilwoman Laurii Gadwa said a red lined version of the plan exists, but perhaps isn’t available online. Prior to the meeting, council members advertised other drafts of the plan would be available at the city office and electronic copies could be sent out upon request.
Stating the changes were in line with wants and needs expressed by community members, Gadwa moved to approve the changes and the rest of the council voted to do so.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Stanley council members will continue to hold telephonic council meetings for the foreseeable future.