Before the end of April every Idahoan age 16 and older will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
People with medical conditions are expected to become eligible by April 12, Gov. Brad Little said. Idahoans age 16 and older without medical conditions will be eligible by April 26. Only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for 16- and 17-year-olds. State Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch said people seeking vaccines for teens in that age group may have to shop around for sites administering that shot, but the state’s vaccine pre-registration tool can also be used to connect providers with older teens who want shots.
State, regional and local websites and phone lines can help people sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine. To sign up for the state’s vaccine waitlist, visit covidvaccine.idaho.gov. Another state website, at healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/covid-19-vaccination, has a list of local public health districts which provide vaccines and can point people toward other providers in your area.
All Idahoans age 45 and up are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines by April 5. Here’s who will become eligible and when:
n By March 29, Idahoans age 45 to 54 with a medical condition will be eligible.
n By April 5, all Idahoans age 45 to 54 will be eligible.
n By April 12, Idahoans age 16 to 44 with a medical condition will be eligible.
n By April 26, all Idahoans age 16 to 44 will be eligible.
Idaho is making eligible anyone with a condition that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says might put them at high risk for severe COVID-19 complications. Disabilities are included. Conditions include diabetes, hypertension, asthma, kidney disease, obesity, pregnancy and smoking.
Idaho’s prioritization timeline puts the state slightly ahead of President Joe Biden’s directive for states to make all adults eligible by May 1.
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said the state is receiving 50,000 first doses of the two-shot vaccines each week. He also said that the state’s allotment last week included 2,500 doses of the one-shot vaccine by Johnson & Johnson.
The state health department says more than 200,000 people have been fully vaccinated in Idaho — meaning they’ve received all recommended doses of whichever vaccine they receive. More than 328,000 people have received at least one shot. Sixty-one percent of the 291,000 Idahoans age 65 and up have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the state estimates.