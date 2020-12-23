With the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho last week, Lost Rivers Medical Center CEO Brad Huerta explained the hierarchy of need that influenced which medical centers got the greatest number of doses.
“We’re probably dead last” in that hierarchy, Huerta said, since the medical center was only allocated 20 doses. “That’s not enough even for our staff.”
Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Huerta said the first people in Lost Rivers to receive the vaccine are critical medical staff. When additional vaccines arrive, elderly people and long-term care patients and workers will receive them, followed by first responders and other essential workers and finally the general population.
Last week, state officials began handing out 13,650 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine created by the pharmaceutical company Pfizer. Huerta explained earlier in the pandemic the state made it clear that distribution would be based on population, which means medical centers in larger cities like Pocatello, Idaho Falls and Boise take priority.
“It’s hard sense, but it makes sense,” Huerta said about the methodology. While more vaccine doses are coming to Lost Rivers, he doesn’t know exactly when or how many.
The good news, Huerta said, is soon the Pfizer vaccine won’t be the only one available. Moderna, another pharmaceutical company, developed a highly effective vaccine as well. That vaccine, which has an efficacy rate of 94 percent, received approval from the Food and Drug Administration late last week.
The recent developments have given his staff a brief respite from the stress of the pandemic, Huerta said. There’s a palpable sense of relief and excitement among medical workers, he said, in particular when it comes to the effectiveness of the current vaccine. Similar to Moderna, the Pfizer vaccine has an efficacy rate of about 94 percent.
With vaccines comes the beginning of the end for the coronavirus pandemic, but Huerta cautioned it will be a slow process. Most Americans won’t be able to get vaccinated until late spring. Huerta said it might be summer before non-essential locals can get vaccinated at Lost Rivers.
People need to keep up with precautionary measures, like wearing face coverings and staying away from other people, Huerta said. Making the point that some people think they get to slow down when they see the light at the end of the tunnel, Huerta warned the vaccines might give people a false confidence.
“They think, ‘hey, this vaccine is only a couple months out, I can finally start to relax,’” Huerta said. “We can’t let up.” He understands the wait can be frustrating, but he recommends patience. As part of the general population, Huerta said that’s what he’s doing.
“Even if they assigned me one, I would decline it and give it to a nurse,” Huerta said. “Medicine has to go where it’s needed most.”