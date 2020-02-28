Lori Vallow Daybell appeared in court Feb. 26 and waived her challenge to Idaho's extradition request.
She will return to Idaho to face two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children as well as misdemeanors involving resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime and contempt of court.
Her attorney, Craig De Costa, reiterated that she is not a flight risk and should have her $5 million bail lowered. Should her bail be made a “reasonable amount” she would be willing to pay to fly to Idaho on her own to face her charges, he said.
“In my 23-plus years, I have never seen a Class B felony case where bail was set at over a million dollars,” De Costa said.
Judge Kathleen Watanabe denied that request. After that denial, De Costa said his client wished to waive the extradition challenge.
Idaho law enforcement officers will now begin the process of extraditing Vallow to Idaho. Once here, she will be held the in Madison County jail. An exact date for her return to Idaho remains unknown.
“The court is instructing that the prosecutor, Mr. Kollar, make contact with the state of Idaho and request that they send their agents as soon as possible to pick up Ms. Daybell," Watanabe said.
Kauai County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Kollar agreed.
“I think they weren’t planning to come and get her before the hearing next week so we’re still working with them on the logistics," Kollar said in reference to the hearing planned for Friday.