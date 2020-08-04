The preliminary hearings of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell can be broadcast live by media outlets, following a July 27 ruling by Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins.
“As Thomas Jefferson said ‘Our liberty depends on the freedom of the press, and that cannot be limited without being lost,’” Eddins said.
The ruling was made in response to Prosecutor Rob Wood's motion asking Eddins to disallow video coverage of Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow’s preliminary hearings, citing concerns about tainting the potential jury pool.
Wood acknowledged the right of a defendant to a public hearing and the right of the public to know what takes place in a criminal trial. However, he feared the video coverage would infringe upon the defendants' rights to a fair trial. Wood said video coverage would make it more difficult to pick an unbiased jury.
Media outlets filed a joint objection to Wood’s motion. The media hired Idaho Falls attorney Steve Wright to represent them at the hearing.
At Monday’s hearing, both John Prior, attorney for Chad Daybell, and Mark Means, attorney for Lori Vallow, also objected to Wood’s motion. Both men said there had already been such extensive media coverage that allowing video cameras in the courtroom would make no difference at this point.
“I think you can sum it up with the statement of ‘the cat’s out of the bag,’” Means said.
Daybell’s preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 3 and 4. Vallow’s preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 10 and 11.
Daybell and Vallow each face two felony counts of concealment of evidence involving the coverup of the deaths of Vallow’s children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Vallow also has misdemeanor charges involving resisting or obstructing an officer, soliciting another to commit a crime and contempt of court.