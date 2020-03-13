Lori Vallow remains in jail, despite bail attempts.
Madison County Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins agreed to lower Vallow’s bond from $5 million to $1 million on March 6. He set a number of conditions on her bail, including signing a waiver of extradition, wearing an ankle monitor and remaining in Madison, Jefferson, Fremont and Bonneville counties.
Multiple bail bond companies have declined to work with her, according to Fox 13. Two Idaho Falls bonding companies have confirmed they are considering assisting Vallow, though nothing had been decided as of March 11.
“We’re going through the process, trying to make the decision if we’d be willing to write it or not,” said Danielle Kingston, owner of A+ Idaho Bail Bonds.
When asked what considerations they were making, Kingston said it was “just standard underwriting requirements, which would be like assets, cosigners, bond conditions and so forth.” Kingston said the company would be taking into account the attention surrounding Vallow.
“We want to make sure the public won’t be too upset. We might consider making certain requests. With Casey Anthony, they posted the bond for her, but one of the conditions was for her to take the police to her child,” A+ Idaho Bail Bonds manager Caiden Kingston said Monday.
Kingston’s statement is not exactly true. Though Anthony’s bondman did hope her release on bail would result in Anthony telling authorities where her missing child was, it was never an official condition, according to the Orlando Sentinel. However, it is something A+ Idaho Bail Bonds would be legally allowed to ask of Vallow. Bail bond companies can attach their own bail conditions, in addition to those set by the court.
Vallow may be sitting still, but law enforcement agencies are not. On March 11, law enforcement agencies from Utah, Idaho and Arizona met in Salt Lake City regarding the case.
“The FBI, the Rexburg Police Department, and numerous law enforcement agencies investigating cases related to Lori Vallow and her missing children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, are meeting this week in Salt Lake City to coordinate, review, and share information. This is not a new effort. Similar coordination meetings have been routinely conducted since the beginning of these investigations. As sensitive matters may be discussed, and as the investigations remain active and ongoing, we are not providing any further information about the meetings,” an FBI statement said.
The next step in the Vallow case is a March 18 and 19 preliminary hearing.