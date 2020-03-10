REXBURG -- A white shirt worn by a woman attending the recent Lori Vallow Daybell hearing summed up the feelings of many people attending the March 6 court hearing.
“Where are the children?” was emblazoned across the shirt the woman wore while she waited to get into Friday’s hearing.
That day, Vallow Daybell was in court before 7th District Judge Faren Eddins.
Court visitors started arriving as early as 9 a.m. in hopes of getting a seat in the courtroom where Vallow Daybell was expected at 2 p.m. Residents, Brigham Young University-Idaho students and reporters attended the hearing. Her children J.J. Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, haven’t been seen since September.
Rexburg police officers have repeatedly stated that they believe Vallow Daybell knows where her children are but she has refused to assist police.
Rexburg mom Kathryn Ririe, attended the hearing with her baby boy and was given the number 66, allowing her to get inside the courtroom.
“We were fifth to last,” she said.
Ririe wanted to attend because the case is so unusual for normally quiet, safe Rexburg.
“Things like this don’t happen in Rexburg. We endure the cold and the winters, so we can have a safe city for our kids,” she said.
Ririe hoped to witness justice on Friday.
“Some people thought I was crazy by bringing him (the baby), but this case is all about the children,” Ririe said. “I just wanted to come witness justice being served and started. We are here for the children. Hopefully they find them safely, and for Lori to give some answers to what happened to them.”
Ririe’s older daughter had attended school with J.J. Vallow at Kennedy Elementary School.
“It’s scared the kids. One day he was in class and one day he wasn’t there. They don’t even know where he is,” she said.
Ririe blames Vallow Daybell for damaging Rexburg’s normally peaceful atmosphere.
“Lori has kind of taken away the safety and the innocence of Rexburg. I want to make sure she doesn’t stay here, and that justice is served to get back to our good little town.”
Ririe noted Vallow Daybell’s demeanor when she walked into the courtroom. Vallow Daybell had her hair done and wore makeup. Her noticeably bright lipstick garnered a lot of attention. On occasion, she turned around to view the audience.
“I was trying to decipher what feeling I got when she walked in the room. I don’t even know. It was kind of nonchalant and the same with Chad Daybell. I just want to make sure that justice is served, the kids are found and that she answers for it,” she said.
Outside the courtroom a crowd gathered for a press conference. BYU-Idaho student Jenna Hall attended and wore pink and blue ribbons in support of Tylee and J.J.
Jenna noted how her own mother would react should she have gone missing.
“She wouldn’t go to Hawaii, I will tell you that,” she said. “This is a crazy story. These kids should be reunited with family.”
Vallow Daybell left for Hawaii shortly after police served a welfare check on J.J. Vallow Daybell told officers, the boy was with a friend in Arizona. When that turned out to be false, the police returned to Vallow Daybell’s apartment that she shared with new husband, Chad Daybell, and found they had left. During the March 6 court appearance, Vallow Daybell’s attorney said the trip had been planned and that the couple had not fled because of the welfare check. The newlyweds arrived in Hawaii without either J.J. or Tylee.