The preliminary hearing for Lori Vallow set for March 18 and 19 has been moved to May 7 and 8, Madison County Court Administrator Tammie Whyte confirmed March 13. Whyte also confirmed that Judge Faren Eddins had been disqualified at the request of Vallow’s attorney.
Originally set for March 18 and 19, Vallow’s attorney Mark Means requested the hearing be moved to allow additional time to exchange and review items of discovery given to them by the prosecutor. Those include statements made by Vallow, Vallow’s prior criminal record, documents, witnesses, unredacted copies of police reports, handwritten notes and law enforcement dispatch tapes.
Eddins signed the motion for his own disqualification. Means asked that Eddins be disqualified stating “the judge is biased or prejudiced for or against any party or that party's case.” Means stated in his document that Eddins was biased because he also is presiding over the child protection action case in which J.J.’s grandparents, Larry and Kay Woodcock, are seeking to take custody of J.J. from Vallow. The next hearing regarding J.J.'s guardianship is a status conference set for April 16.
Vallow remains in the Madison County Jail in lieu of posting a $1 million bond as she faces charges related to the September disappearance of her two minor children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old J.J. Vallow is charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children as well as misdemeanors involving resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime and contempt of court.