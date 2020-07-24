REXBURG — Attorney Mark Means filed a court document June 14 stating Lori Vallow will plead not guilty to three misdemeanor charges.
The records also state Vallow’s intention to seek a pretrial conference and a jury trial.
Vallow faces three misdemeanor charges of resisting or obstructing an officer when she lied about her son J.J.’s whereabouts, soliciting another to commit a crime when she asked her friend Melanie Gibb to lie to an officer about J.J.’s whereabouts and contempt of court for failing to produce her children when ordered to do so.
She faces up to six months in jail or up to $1,000 fine for each resisting and contempt charge and up to six months in jail and up to $500 in fines for the solicitation charge.
Vallow still faces two felony charges involving concealment of evidence for which she has not yet entered a plea.
Means also claims that the Madison County Court lacked both personal jurisdiction and subject matter jurisdiction. Personal jurisdiction is the “the power that a court has to make a decision regarding the party being sued in a case,” according to Cornell Law School. Subject matter jurisdiction refers to whether a specific court has the authority to rule on a certain type of case. The new claims suggest Lori Vallow may be trying to move her misdemeanor charges to another court, such as family court.
Means laid out several reasons for dropping the misdemeanor charges. He said Vallow’s summons' papers were not properly served, she did not knowingly violate any order and was unable to comply.
The investigation into Vallow and her fifth husband Chad Daybell has drawn interest from around the world. Vallow and Daybell fled their Rexburg home when authorities tried to conduct a welfare check on her two children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old J.J. Vallow. The children’s bodies were discovered buried in Daybell’s backyard last month.
The suspicious death of Daybell’s first wife Tammy on Oct. 19, 2019, at the same Salem property where the children’s remains were discovered remains under investigation.
Daybell and Vallow also are being investigated for murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy regarding the death of Tammy Daybell, according to an April letter from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office.
The Chandler, Arizona, Police Department is investigating Vallow for her potential involvement in her estranged husband Charles Vallow’s death on July 11, following a reported family disturbance that also involved Vallow’s brother Alex Cox. Cox told police he shot Charles Vallow after Charles hit him in the head with a baseball bat. The incident was initially deemed self-defense but remains under investigation. Other than Lori Vallow, there are no surviving witnesses to Charles Vallow’s shooting death. Cox died from what was ruled natural causes on Dec. 12, 2019, in Gilbert, Arizona.