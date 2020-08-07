Lori Vallow chose to waive her right to a preliminary hearing, meaning her case advances to a District Court trial.
A last-minute hearing was held the morning of Aug. 6 via Zoom at which she waived her preliminary hearing. to discuss the waiver.
Thursday’s hearing was in regard to Vallow’s Fremont County felony charges. Vallow and her fifth husband, Chad Daybell, each face felony counts of concealment of evidence involving the cover-up of the deaths of Vallow’s children, 7-year-old J.J. Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.
Vallow also has misdemeanor charges in Madison County for resisting or obstructing an officer, soliciting another to commit a crime and contempt of court. A trial on those charges is scheduled for January 2021.
Her waiver came two days following Daybell’s preliminary hearing after which he was bound over to District Court for trial.
The suspicious death of Daybell’s first wife Tammy also remains under investigation. Daybell and Vallow are currently being investigated for murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy regarding Tammy Daybell’s death, according to an April letter from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office.
The Chandler, Arizona, Police Department is investigating Vallow for her potential involvement in her estranged fourth husband Charles Vallow’s death on July 11, 2019, following a reported family disturbance that also involved Vallow’s brother Alex Cox. Cox told police he shot Charles Vallow after Charles hit him in the head with a baseball bat. The incident was initially deemed self-defense but remains under investigation. Cox died in December of what a medical examiner ruled to be natural causes.