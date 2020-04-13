Lori Vallow’s legal rights have been affected by the Madison County court system’s efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, her lawyer claims.
Vallow’s attorney, Mark Means, argued in a court filing that she has been subjected to several unlawful practices in jail. Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood said the actions are due to new coronavirus procedures.
Vallow’s argument came in an amended motion for the reduction of her $1 million bond. Vallow is requesting to orally argue for bond reduction before Judge Michelle Mallard. It is Vallow’s fourth motion for bond reduction.
In an accompanying affidavit, Means laid out what happened in the Madison County Jail that has led him to further believe in the importance of Vallow being able to post bond and be released from jail.
Means said on March 30 he traveled to Rexburg to meet with Vallow in order to prepare for her next preliminary hearing. When he arrived at the jail he was not allowed to meet in the standard fashion, he said. Instead, the “sole option of communication with (his) client” was speaking over a recorded telephone line in a “public visitor meeting room” with a wall of glass between them. Means was also told the only way for him to give Vallow documents for her to review was for the documents to be passed through a side door at which time they were out of sight of both Means and Vallow.
Means argued that the restrictions and communications methods were unlawful and violated Vallow’s right to communicate privately with her attorney.
Five days after the motion for another bond reduction hearing was filed, Wood filed an objection to Vallow’s motion.
“It is important to note that the reason for the current visitation restrictions currently in place at the Madison County jail are a response to the recent COVID-19 outbreak. The safety of both the inmates and employees is of the utmost importance to Madison County, the Sheriff’s Department, and the Prosecutor’s Office,” Wood wrote.
Wood noted that the public visitor room used by Means and Vallow is no longer open to the public and “is now being used for attorneys to visit their clients in a safe manner, which does not allow for the spread of the COVID-19 virus into the jail.” All public visits, such as with family, have now been limited to electronic communication.
Regarding the recorded phone call, Wood acknowledged “one conversation between the defendant and her attorney was accidentally recorded” and he attested that “the jail (staff) promptly deleted the recording of that conversation.” Wood said there is now a block on all phone recordings in the visiting area.
Means also wrote in his April 2 court document that he believed Vallow’s right to due process had been violated since no hearing had been set regarding her bond reduction. On April 9 Wood told Justin Lum of Fox 10 Phoenix that, though not officially set, a preliminary hearing for April 17 is tentatively planned.
Means filed his second motion of discovery on April 2. This motion was more specific than the first. It included the request for all evidence surrounding the autopsies of Charles Vallow, the deceased fourth husband of Lori Vallow and father to missing child J.J. Vallow; Joe Ryan, the deceased third husband of Lori Vallow and father to missing child Tylee Ryan; Alex Cox, the deceased brother of Lori Vallow and suspect in Charles Vallow’s death; and Tammy Daybell, the deceased first wife of Chad Daybell.
The amount of evidence handed over to Means by the prosecuting office is expected to be immense. According to Means, he has so far received 1,600 pages of documents and records and 14.6 gigabytes of videos, photographs and other electronic evidence and expects to eventually receive more than 10,000 pages and 200 gigabytes of evidence.
Vallow faces charges related to the September disappearance of her two minor children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow. Vallow is charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children as well as misdemeanors involving resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court. She and fifth husband, Chad Daybell, fled Idaho to Hawaii after lying to police about the children’s whereabouts.
Vallow was extradited to Madison County on March 5, where she has been in jail. No one has acknowledged where the missing children might be.