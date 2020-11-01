Automobiles can roll over Challis Creek on Seventh Street again now that construction workers have a new bridge installed and ready for traffic.
“There’s a lot still to do, but it’s always nice to knock something off the city’s list,” Challis Mayor Mike Barrett said.
Tony Benavidez and other workers from Cannon Builders, based in Blackfoot, spent the last several weeks replacing the damaged culvert under Seventh Street with a bridge that meets standards set by the Idaho Department of Water Resources and the National Marine Fisheries Service.
Benavidez said the project was an example of good scheduling, which is why his workers finished a week ahead of schedule.
“This job has been really good,” Benavidez said. “It’s the kind you like.”
Earlier this month, they ran a compacting test to make sure the gravel was 95 percent compact before laying asphalt, which was the final big hurdle, Benavidez said. Once the asphalt dried, construction workers installed guardrails and laid a resistant epoxy on top of the asphalt. The final step, according to Barrett, was making sure the shoulders from the bridge to several driveways on Seventh Street are level.
“We wouldn’t want to damage that new asphalt we just laid,” Barrett said, referring to how the sides of the bridge will chip if people repeatedly drive over uneven egress points.
Completion of the project has been a long time coming, Barrett said. After severe flooding in the spring of 2017 damaged the culvert, it became a lengthy process to get the damage recognized as a natural disaster by the state and federal government. Once that was completed and the city had access to funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to replace the culvert, the project was delayed to bring it in line with requirements from the state water resources department and the federal fisheries service.
The project morphed from replacing the broken culvert to installing a new bridge. Bridge construction was supposed to be finished a few months ago, but due to extended wait times for materials because of the coronavirus pandemic, the end date for the project was pushed back.
“I’m just glad we got it in before the snow starts to come down,” Barrett said.