Editor’s note: This is the first installment in a three-part series on homelessness in Southeast Idaho, focusing on a homeless veteran. It is a product of the staff at the Idaho State Journal in Pocatello.
POCATELLO — Ron Cantrell’s home is a $5 red and white pup tent he bought from a Florida thrift store.
At the moment, the 61-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran’s yard is a grove of junipers, shading a dirt path within the City Creek trail system.
Cantrell is one of an estimated 719 homeless veterans in the state, who represent nearly 13 percent of Idaho’s total homeless population, according to the Idaho Housing and Finance Association’s recently released “2018 State of Homelessness in Idaho” report.
In recent years, the federal government has made a push to house homeless veterans and has reported significant strides. Still, veterans disproportionately comprised 13 percent of all homeless Americans in 2018, though they represented just 7 percent of the general population, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
On a cold and drizzly evening, Cantrell huddled in his tent under a sleeping bag and blankets, listening to a Pink Floyd song on his battery-powered radio.
“It’s nobody’s fault. I’m here because I like it,” Cantrell said.
But life in a tent can be physically tough on a man in his 60s. Cantrell said he can’t do manual labor, due to his severe back pain. And like many homeless veterans, he struggles with mental health problems that are often left untreated. Cantrell takes pills for anxiety, when he can get them. Though he’s summered in Pocatello for several years, he had been spending winters taking care of his father in Florida. Along with a winter home, he had access to a psychiatrist while living with his dad, who died in January 2018. Fortunately, a Pocatello mental health care provider has offered him five free visits.
“They more or less say I’ve got bipolar depression,” Cantrell said. “You’ve got your good days and your bad days. Mine are usually good.”
Cantrell once earned a meager income by holding a sign for a local employment agency. Now, he holds his own sign, when he periodically panhandles for change on busy corners. In three hours spent at the roadside on that chilly afternoon, he took in $12 — a good score, in his opinion.
“I bought me a beer and went to Burger King and had a double cheeseburger for a buck,” Cantrell said. “I bought a sweater, and I got some cranberry juice because my kidney has been bothering me a little bit.” Proud of his ability to stretch a buck, Cantrell grinned as he pulled a $5 bill from his pocket, showing how much of the day’s profits he still had left.
Throughout 2018, an estimated 37,878 U.S. veterans experienced homelessness — a figure HUD boasts is half of what it was in 2009, thanks to aggressive programs.
“If (Cantrell) did not want to live in the tent, he would probably qualify for services, but he would have to go through intensive case management,” said Sunny Shaw, executive director of the Housing Authority of the city of Pocatello. “Some veterans choose not to do that. They’re already leery of the government. It’s easier to say, ‘I can count on me.’”
A home for every veteran
In the spring of 2015, Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad proclaimed that every homeless veteran in the community had been identified and placed in housing. Pocatello had accepted HUD’s ambitious challenge for cities and states to “eliminate veteran homelessness.”
To meet its goal, Pocatello organized a task force of stakeholders and deployed a network of service providers to find, rehouse and stabilize homeless veterans. Changing attitudes of local landlords, who were convinced homeless veterans would bring mental health “baggage,” was a significant challenge for the task force.
If there’s a gap in service for veterans coping with housing insecurity, Shaw believes more local transitional housing is needed.
Shaw has noticed a troubling recent trend of younger veterans, many of whom are in their 30s and have families, who are struggling with housing. Looking ahead, Shaw worries potential HUD funding cuts could jeopardize recent gains. The Trump administration’s record $4.75 trillion budget request for fiscal year 2020 would cut HUD housing programs by 22.26 percent.
Food and friends
When he needs to shower or do laundry, Cantrell goes to the Aid for Friends emergency shelter. He finds food and fellowship at the Salvation Army’s local soup kitchen.
Salvation Army employee Robert Wallace serves meals to between 10 and 50 people on any given day. As he filled trays with hot dogs and canned fruit, Wallace observed, “A free meal is nice, but I think they love the idea that they get to socialize.”
Wallace strives to make the soup kitchen a welcoming environment, where nobody is bullied and people at empty tables quickly feel comfortable integrating with the group.
“A lot of people talk to me, and sometimes this is the only meal they’re going to eat,” Wallace said.
After getting their hot meals, the group moved outside to form anther line, waiting to claim numbers redeemable for food boxes.
Wallace does more for his clients, including Cantrell, than serving their food: He’s also provided a means of transportation for many of them, cobbling together bicycles from spare parts donated to his organization’s thrift store.
“In the last three months, I’ve put out 30 to 40 bikes,” Wallace said.
No money left for food
Jennifer Reynolds moved back to her birthplace, Southeast Idaho, because she could no longer afford the cost of living in Seattle. But the 44-year-old has found Pocatello housing isn’t as comparatively cheap as it once was.
After claiming her meal at the soup kitchen, Reynolds explained her food stamps have been cut, and she can’t work due to mental health challenges. She has an apartment, but she finds there’s “nothing left” after she pays her rent and utilities.
“So I come here,” she said.
Charles Hale, a 38-year-old Pocatello native who frequents the soup kitchen, has housing for the moment but worries he’ll soon be on the streets. He was released from prison on March 29 after completing a sentence for felony drug possession. The state covered rent for his first two months at a parole house on Pole Line Road. He’ll be responsible for coming up with $350 a month heading forward. Hale vows he’s been sober for four years. Nonetheless, he’s finding local employers are reluctant to hire felons.
“I know I’ve got another month (of paid rent) left, but I’m going to have to find work between then and now,” Hale said. “I’m willing to work, but if I can’t find work I’ve got to go back to jail because that’s the only housing.”
His daily routine involves walking from lunch at the soup kitchen to the Idaho Department of Labor, where he searches their computer system for jobs. He’d like to become a welder and hopes to obtain assistance to attend Idaho State University’s vocational rehabilitation program.
Hope on the horizon
Cantrell was born in northeast Pennsylvania. He was once married and has a 35-year-old daughter and a 13-year-old granddaughter who live in Michigan.
He first arrived in Southeast Idaho in 2001, when his job as a carny brought him to the area. Tired of the low pay and the hectic lifestyle, he decided to stay when the carnival moved on. He’s worked several odd jobs at low wages throughout the years. He’s been a roofer, a maintenance man and even tried selling Sunday newspapers on a street corner.
During colder months, he books a studio apartment in Pocatello for $300 per month. He’ll be eligible for Social Security in November, and he expects to get a modest inheritance eventually from his father’s estate, which is in probate. For the time being, he tells himself there are worse ways to pass a day than camping out.
“If I have the money, I’ll get a place,” he said. “If I don’t, I guess I’ll come up here.”