Challis veterans and members of the public commemorated the 100th anniversary of the signing of the armistice that ended World War I in ceremonies at the Veterans of Custer County Memorial Sunday morning and a dinner at Challis American Legion Hall that evening.
Tom Pettit, commander of Philip Kirk Post No. 109, welcomed the sparse crowd at the morning event. Chaplain John Cripe led fellow Legionnaires and guests in prayer after which Pettit delivered the annual national Veterans Day speech, an honor guard fired a gun salute and bugler Henry Roybal played taps.
“It was 100 years ago -- at 11 a.m. on November 11, 1918 -- when the armistice began which ended World War I,” Pettit read. “It was a conflict so bloody and horrific that many optimistically referred to it as the ‘war to end all wars.’ Sadly, it wasn’t.
“It was that war, which led to the founding of our organization -- The American Legion –- and a commitment by this country to care for veterans who came home blinded by mustard gas, shell-shocked from trench warfare or impoverished ... It is a commitment that continues today ... that covers veterans of all races, religions, genders and economic classes. And while we currently have a strong economy, veterans still have a higher chance of homelessness than those who have not served in uniform.
“Today is a day for civilians and all Americans to recognize those who have given us those freedoms -- the veterans of the United States military.”
In after-dinner remarks to a full house in the American Legion Hall Sunday evening, Pettit described the history of Philip Kirk Post and Kirk, the young man who was the first Challis veteran to die in France in World War I, 100 years ago.
The Challis post won’t have much of a future, Pettit said, if younger veterans don’t join. The dozen or so active members are now primarily made up of aging men and women who served in Korea or Vietnam. He urged veterans to join the local Legion post, and women who are relatives of Legionnaires to join the American Legion Auxiliary. Men who are sons or grandsons of veterans can join Sons of the American Legion and if there’s enough interest, a Challis chapter could be formed.
Pettit asked Henry Roybal, the Challis veteran profiled in last week’s issue of The Challis Messenger, to speak. Roybal, taken by surprise and a bit choked up, said he loves living in Challis and the people of Challis. He noted that while he was serving with his fellow soldiers in Vietnam, it didn’t matter whether the color of their skin was white, black or brown. They all put their lives on the line for each other.
“We need to get together now in this country or we won’t have a country,” Roybal said, indirectly referencing current political and social divisions. “I’d hate to leave this place. You’re good people.”