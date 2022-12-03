Four Dead University of Idaho

People attending a Nov. 30 vigil for the four University of Idaho students who were killed in mid-November, fill the Kibbie Dome before the start of the event.

 Ted S. Warren/AP

BOISE — As hundreds of students mourned together inside the University of Idaho's stadium Wednesday night, family members of four slain classmates urged them to raise their eyes from grief and focus on love and the future.

"The only cure to pain is love — it's the only thing that's going to to heal us; it's the only thing that's going to heal you," Steve Goncalves, the father of Kaylee Goncalves, told the crowd gathered at the vigil. "That will make a difference, and that's something they can see where they're at right now: That you changed your life a little bit, that you're a little bit nicer, a little bit kinder."


