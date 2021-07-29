The Mud Lick, Iron and Haynes fires burning near Salmon have a new foe to contend with in the form of a 1968 Boeing CH-47D Chinook helicopter that can drop about 2,000 gallons of water in seconds.
Stationed at the Challis Airport since July 19, the helicopter owned by Montana-based Billings Flying Service, is under the command of Crew Chief Winston Horn. Horn said he and his pilots were hired to tackle the wildfires, which collectively surpassed 18,000 acres on Tuesday, after doing similar work in Arizona. While the twin-rotor helicopter was built to drop troops into combat during the Vietnam War, Horn said it does just as well at dropping water onto fires.
Using a large bucket at the end of a 150-foot rope, Horn said pilots can dump thousands of gallons accurately in one go. Because refilling the bucket can be as simple a dunking it in a lake, Horn’s crew has made as many as 30 refills in a single day. That’s a big advantage helicopters have over fixed-wing planes, Horn said. Although the larger planes can carry more water or fire retardant in a single load, Horn said helicopters provide more volume over time because they don’t need to land for refills.
Another advantage of using helicopters are the buckets, Horn said. His crew uses buckets with pumps, which makes refilling in streams and lakes more efficient. The buckets come with adjustable release valves so pilots can either dump their water in a single gush or slowly release it over a larger area.
“Our guys are good,” Horn said. “They can fill a horse trough from the air. We do it for practice but it’s also kind of fun.”
As he walked around the bulky aircraft, Horn said Chinooks were built to last. When they aren’t fighting fires the helicopter is used to lift up to 26,000 pounds of material on mountain construction jobs. With a top speed of about 160 mph, combined with the fact his pilots need only about five minutes to get in the air, Horn said the aircraft is ideal for quick disaster response.
“The Army still uses them,” Horn said. “Their lifespan is as long as they keep making parts for them. It’s an awesome machine.”
Horn envisions fighting fires in Idaho for a few weeks. He suspects the nearby firefighting effort to be easier than the situation they faced in Arizona because Idaho benefits from having more readily available water sources than does Arizona.