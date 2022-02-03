The number of active cases of coronavirus remained high in Custer, Lemhi and Butte counties earlier this week.
At the end of the day Monday, when new counts are released by public health districts, data showed 25 active cases in Custer County and 37 active cases in Lemhi County. In Butte County, 24 active cases were reported Monday evening.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare lists all three counties in the high-risk of community transmission category.
Since May, in the Eastern Idaho Public Health District, which includes Custer and Lemhi counties, 66 percent of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 were in unvaccinated people. And, 78 percent of the people in the health district who have died of the virus since last May were not vaccinated.
In the two years since the virus struck Idaho, 380,302 cases have been confirmed in the state and 4,421 people have died from the virus. On Monday, 2,581 new cases of the virus were confirmed in the Gem State.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little Monday said 75 Idaho National Guardsmen were being sent to assist Primary Health Group and the Idaho Department of Correction. Another 503 staffers will be sent to Idaho hospitals under a state contract amid overwhelming staffing shortages caused by coronavirus.
“I am proud of our men and women of the Idaho National Guard who have stepped up time and again to help our state and communities get through an unprecedented, challenging time,” Little said in a prepared statement. “The strain on health care, schools, business, and government from the spread of COVID-19 is a reminder that we are not out of the pandemic and we need to be vigilant about keeping ourselves and our loved ones healthy.”
Businesses and organizations across Idaho have been hit hard by staffing shortages as the highly contagious omicron variant continues to spread in an already tight labor market. Schools and child care programs in many areas, including Mackay, have had intermittent closures, and many businesses have shortened hours.
One in every 89 people in Idaho tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University. Only about 52 percent of the Idaho population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.