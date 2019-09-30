For the next year Sawtooth National Forest users may encounter a University of Utah employee seeking feedback about the forest.
The Sawtooth is involved in a national visitor use monitoring survey from that begins Oct. 1 and runs for a full year.
University of Utah employees will be at recreation sites -- both developed and dispersed -- and along roads in all kinds of weather. They'll wear bright orange vests and be near signs that state "Traffic survey ahead," according to Julie Thomas of the Forest Service.
Forest managers want to gather information that can be used for future planning, develop estimates of how many people recreate on forest lands, learn what activities people participate in while visiting forests and how satisfied people are with their forest visits. The survey also captures information about the economic impact to nearby communities, Thomas said.
Surveys are voluntary and responses are confidential, she said. Names aren't included. Interviews last about 10 minutes. Some of the questions the university employees will ask are where people spent time in the forest, how long their forest visit lasted and how satisfied users were with services and facilities. About one-third of the visitors will be asked to complete a confidential survey on recreation spending during their trip.
"Although the survey is entirely volunteer, participation is extremely important so we can assess visitor experiences," Forest Recreation Staff Officer Bernadette Barthelenghi said. "We would appreciate it if visitors would pull over and answer a few questions. It's important for interviewers to talk with local people using the forest as well as out-of-area visitors."