Summer is off to a strong start in Stanley, in spite of lingering concerns about travel amidst the coronavirus pandemic and the removal of some activities from the normally packed events schedule.
Jason Bosley, executive director of the Stanley Sawtooth Chamber of Commerce, said visitors are arriving in the mountain town that’s especially popular in the summer and heading off for plenty of outdoor adventures.
Two traditional summer events have been canceled or postponed and plans for a July 4 celebration remain uncertain, but the weekly street dances begin next week and at least one new weekend event has been added to the schedule.
After members of the Sawtooth Mountain Mamas made the tough decision to cancel their big July arts and crafts show, Mandy Clark and her crew at Mountain Village Resort scheduled a Car-B-Q for Saturday, July 18, to fill in the gap somewhat. The auto show, beer and barbecue event will be staged on Mountain Village property, Clark said.
People can register their classic and custom autos in advance at www.mountainvillage.com. There’s no registration fee, and admission to the show is free. Prizes will be awarded to car show winners.
The Car-B-Q menu will feature Memphis barbecue. Music is planned Friday and Saturday, featuring Cruz Contreras of the Black Lillies.
Both Clark and Bosley said the community has already been busy, although Clark said some of guests have canceled lodging reservations for various times this summer. Many Stanley businesses are seasonal, with the traditional summer opening happening Memorial Day weekend. Bosley said everyone is open now.
A lot of Stanley business owners employ international college students for the summer, but because of the virus pandemic, those young people couldn’t come work here this summer, Bosley said. Some businesses have altered or shortened their hours because of staffing shortages and others are employing all of their family members.
“People are trying to get things back to normal,” he said. “Everyone is doing a lot of extra cleaning and it’s all hands on deck.”
Visitors can expect to hear music every Thursday starting around 5 p.m. on Ace of Diamonds Street for the street dances. The first street dance of the month-long season is set for June 25.
“I’m glad we’re still having the street dances,” Bosley said. More music is planned throughout the summer at Velvet Falls Dance Hall at Mountain Village Resort, too, he said. This weekend that venue kicks off summer with the Lowdown Drifters playing at 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 19 and again Saturday, June 20.
Community members worked to create a “pedestrian zone” on Ace of Diamonds Street, Bosley said. People can still drive on the street, but the driving lanes are narrow, providing for more room for pedestrians. That allowed for the addition of outdoor seating at the Kasino Club and Papa Brunee’s.
Fireworks are planned for Independence Day, he said. The show will begin around 10 p.m. — or when it gets dark. Fireworks are set off from the airport and are visible just about everywhere in town. The 4th of July parade isn’t organized by any person or group, and so far no one is sure if it will take place, Bosley said. The parade isn’t an official event with an official organizer and has no budget, he said, making it difficult to ensure that physical distancing guidelines are observed.
The Sawtooth Valley Gathering, a multi-day music festival, has been rescheduled for Sept. 10-13. It’s usually held in July. Organizers said on their website they moved it later in the season because of COVID-19 concerns and will sell fewer tickets to ensure adequate physical distancing can be observed at the event.