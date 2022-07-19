When the organization that usually runs the horse show on the opening day of the Custer County Fair decided to not host any shows this year, it left a void in the schedule and a lack of horse events.
So Tori Wanner of Moore decided to do something about it. When she learned June 29 that there wouldn’t be a horse show on Aug. 1, she started scrambling to arrange for one.
“We’ve been working hard to get it all together,” she said on July 7.
Wanner is a horse person. She learned to ride before she could walk and has competed in rodeos and horse shows her entire life.
The Custer County Fair Open Horse Show is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1 at the rodeo arena at the Custer County Fairgrounds in Mackay. It’s open to anyone, Wanner said — people of all ages and all breeds of horses.
“It’s an all-around show,” she said. She anticipates a fairly casual show with competition in confirmation classes, showmanship, Western riding and ranch riding. The confirmation class will include a lead line division for young kids. No strict dress code will be enforced. Riders just need to don long pants and boots, she said. Three age divisions are open: 10 and younger, 11 to 17, and 18 and older.
There’s a $10 entry fee per class and people can enter as many or as few classes as they want, Wanner said. The advance entry deadline is July 29. Late entries will be accepted, but a single $10 late fee will be assessed in addition to the regular entry fees.
“This will be fun and a way to gain experience,” Wanner said of the upcoming show. “Anyone with a horse can come and compete.” People from outside Custer County are welcome, she said.
Prizes will be awarded at the end of the show. The grand champion in each age division receives a buckle. Spectators are welcome and there’s no admission fee. She expects the show to run about five or six hours. Lunch will be sold on the grounds.
To enter, volunteer, donate or learn more, contact Wanner at 435-279-4037 or wannertori@gmail.com or via Facebook at custercountyfairhorseshow.
“The cost of a high-quality show is expensive,” Wanner said. “Donors and sponsors are welcome.” So far she’s lined up a cash donation from the Custer County Fair Board and Gentry Trash is an event sponsor.