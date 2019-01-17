Volunteers from the Challis unit of Custer County Search and Rescue found an overdue elk hunter in the Donkey Hills area of the Pahsimeroi and Little Lost River valleys and helped him get his pickup out last week.
Searchers were called out at 6:50 a.m. Monday, Jan. 7 after Idaho Falls resident Spence Moreau’s family reported him missing. Moreau, 24, an experienced hunter and outdoorsman, had done everything right with the possible exception of hunting alone, said Dustin Webster, commander of the Challis search and rescue unit. Moreau was prepared to spend a night outside and had notified his family where he would be hunting, Webster said.
Apparently Moreau had shot an elk and was driving to retrieve it up the Dry Creek drainage of Little Lost River Valley, near the area where the Pahsimeroi transitions into the Little Lost valley. A tire blew out and Moreau’s pickup got stuck, according to Webster. After that, he did the right thing sticking with his pickup and waiting until morning to start the trek out. Thanks to being prepared, Moreau was uninjured and was in no danger from exposure to the elements.
Three search and rescue volunteers, Johnny Gilbert, Larry Garey and Scott Lamb, responded with a couple of personal pickups and ATVs, said Webster, with additional help on the ground from John Beer, an Idaho Department of Fish and Game conservation officer, and in the air from pilot Pete Nelson of Middle Fork Aviation. Nelson spotted Moreau’s pickup and notified the ground team. No radio contact was possible to the ground pounders from the incident command center in Challis where Webster was coordinating efforts, he said, so Nelson served as a critical communications link.
In the process of getting to Moreau, one of the volunteers’ four-wheel-drive pickups got stuck, said Webster, not far from where Moreau was stuck. Working together, the volunteers and hunter were able to free both pickups.