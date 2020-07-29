Making the community a bit better is the goal of a clean-up effort near Clayton on Saturday, Aug. 1.
Members of the Custer County chapter of the Mule Deer Foundation plan to clean up an old junkyard-shooting range site near Spud Creek on Aug. 1, club member Ron Davies said. They’ve partnered with the Bureau of Land Management and welcome help from anyone.
Volunteers should meet at the steel bridge below Clayton at 8 a.m. Aug. 1, Davies said. People should bring gloves, rakes, shovels, sunscreen and water. He expects the project to run into early afternoon, after which volunteers will be treated to a barbecue lunch.
The BLM is providing a trailer to load all the garbage into for proper disposal.
The area along the river pegged for the project is about 1 mile above Spud Creek, Davies said. People dumped old appliances and trash there and then people used that garbage for target practice.
Volunteers who have questions should call Davies at 208-681-4166.