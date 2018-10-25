Not everyone and their dog turned out last Saturday afternoon in beautiful fall weather to get Chipmunk Hill ski area ready for the upcoming season, but the 10 who did — accompanied by four dogs — got a fair amount of work done.
Volunteers put up and oiled some fancy new siding on Chipmunk Lodge (OK, it was several 4x8-foot sheets of plywood to fix holes in the wall of the warming hut), replaced rotting 2x6-foot boards on the deck, painted trim, stained wood, mowed sagebrush and rabbitbrush in the rope tow path and reinstalled the rope on the tow.
Bryan Parker manned the brush hog, clearing a path to make it easier for skiers and snowboarders to keep their skis or boards in the path as they grip the rope and are pulled uphill. Chipmunk, with its old-fashioned rope tow and steep hill may be one of the best cross-training ski hills around. Skiers and snowboard riders build upper body strength by keeping a death grip on the rope for the uphill ride then turn right around and build leg strength on the downhill slide. Usually, the arms give out before the legs.
Longtime volunteer Jim Connor got the rope tow engine running and breathed more than his share of exhaust fumes as he and others attempted to reinstall the new rope. Problem was, even at idle the engine ran too fast for the small number of volunteers to keep enough tension on the rope. It kept jumping off the pulley wheels and Connor had to constantly rethread it. Finally, Connor had enough and called for a switch in strategy. He reminded everyone that it’s much easier to simply pull the new rope uphill with a pickup, then thread it through the pulleys, fire up the tow engine and pull the downhill half of the rope down toward the lodge to complete the loop.
Stein Shaw did the most running up- and downhill trying to keep the rope moving smoothly on pulley wheels. His dogs didn’t get tired, but he and a few older, less fit people did.
The afternoon was capped off by a campfire, spectacular moonrise and potluck dinner featuring turkey and stuffing cooked by Polly King, salad, dessert, drinks (including some of Pat Fox’s homebrew) and camaraderie.
This is the second season for the new rope, which was taken down at the end of last season, spooled up and covered to protect it from ultraviolet rays and weather. The rope is almost ready to haul another generation of young skiers up the hill this year. All that’s needed is another expert rope splice from Shaw to connect the loop. If enough snow falls to open the hill this season, there’s talk of scheduling informal ski lessons.