South Custer search and rescue volunteers rescued an injured Arco snowmobiler who broke his leg in Muldoon Canyon of Copper Basin the evening of Feb. 22.
Derek Murphy, 26, had snowmobiled up Muldoon Canyon with a group of riders, Custer County Search and Rescue Coordinator Levi Maydole said. Murphy was thrown off his snowmobile and broke his leg.
Fellow snowmobilers splinted Murphy’s leg using portable avalanche shovels, Maydole said. One snowmobile rider got to an area with cellphone coverage and called for help. Mackay search and rescue commander Jim Gregory was contacted shortly before 6:30 p.m. and Custer County Sheriff Stu Lumpkin activated volunteers at 6:52 p.m.
Volunteers Gregory and Josh Hale rode their snowmobiles in to the injured snowmobiler at 9 p.m., Maydole said. Mackay volunteers Gordon Baden and Ken Day were part of the rescue operation.
Attempts to call out air ambulances were thwarted by weather, so the volunteers and victim resorted to old-fashioned first aid, a ride out on a toboggan towed by snowmobile and a rendezvous with the Mackay ambulance at the trailhead. Murphy was taken to Lost Rivers Medical Center in Arco about 10 p.m.
Maydole had called Air St. Luke’s but their helicopters were out on other calls and a Life Flight Network ship out of Twin Falls couldn't fly due to poor visibility. By that time, “my team was almost there,” Maydole said, so it no longer made sense to scramble an air ambulance.
Everyone except Murphy "was home before midnight,” Maydole said