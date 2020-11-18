Voter turnout in Custer County was slightly lower than first reported, following the official canvass of vote totals from the Nov. 3 election.
A total of 2,777 Custer County residents voted in the general election. That translates to 84.18 percent of the 3,299 registered voters in the county, according to the official canvass released by the Custer County Clerk’s Office. The vote tally was finalized Nov. 9 by county commissioners.
Vote totals changed in a few races from initial election results issued on Election Night by the clerk’s office. Custer County Sheriff Stu Lumpkin received more votes than first reported. Lumpkin was supported by 1,432 voters. The total number of ballots cast for his two write-in opponents didn’t change in the official count.
Democrat Paulette Jordan also received more votes in the official tally in her bid for the U.S. Senate. In Custer County, a total of 603 people voted for Jordan.
Several more local ballots were cast in favor of amending the Idaho Constitution than initially reported. Changing the constitution to permanently set the number of legislative districts at 35 was supported by 1,698 Custer County voters.
Numbers in all the other races stayed the same in the official count as had been unofficially reported on Election Night.