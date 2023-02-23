Voters in the Challis and Butte County school districts will decide March 14 whether to pay more property taxes to help fund local school operations.

Challis School District voters are being asked to approve a $700,000 per year supplemental levy that would be in place for two years. Challis voters have approved supplemental mill levy requests for a decade. The question goes before voters every two years. In 2021, voters in the Challis School District said they were willing to collectively pay an additional $600,000 a year for the next two years.


