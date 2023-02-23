Voters in the Challis and Butte County school districts will decide March 14 whether to pay more property taxes to help fund local school operations.
Challis School District voters are being asked to approve a $700,000 per year supplemental levy that would be in place for two years. Challis voters have approved supplemental mill levy requests for a decade. The question goes before voters every two years. In 2021, voters in the Challis School District said they were willing to collectively pay an additional $600,000 a year for the next two years.
If the measure is approved in March, the money would be collected between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2025. It’s estimated the average annual cost to a property taxpayer in the Challis district would be $94.06 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. That is a small increase from the average annual cost taxpayers are currently paying — $92.73 — to fulfill the $600,000 per year levy they approved two years ago.
School officials report the biggest piece of the $700,000 would be directed to salaries. Of the total, $286,200 would be paid to classified employees, $136,400 a year would help fund salaries of certified staffers, $100,000 would be added to wages for contracted workers and $100,000 would be paid to coaches, club advisers and bus drivers plus pay for some supplies.
A total of $23,000 per year would be allocated to classroom resources and supplies and $54,400 would be earmarked for transportation costs.
School officials acknowledge that they’ve asked for more money from voters in the last two elections, doubling their request from four years ago, but they point out the increase per taxpayer has not been significant.
School officials say the state requires districts to hire classified employees but provides no funding for those positions.
“The state funds almost 100 percent of teachers, but not classified employees. They never have and it’s required,” school board Clerk Kim Williams said at the board’s Feb. 8 meeting.
An informational meeting on the Challis levy request is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 in the middle school auditorium. Voters are invited to hear an explanation of the request and ask questions of district officials.
Butte County school district voters will also vote on a supplemental levy measure next month. That question seeks $160,000 a year for two years. Most of the money — $90,000 a year — would be allocated to salaries and benefits for district employees. Another $30,000 would be for maintenance and transportation costs, and $20,000 would be directed to each classroom supplies and technology, per year.
Butte County officials estimate the annual cost to property taxpayers is $69 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year. Currently, Butte County district taxpayers are paying about $71 per $100,000 of assessed value for the levy they approved in 2021.
