Republican Gov. Brad Little is promising more of the same as he seeks re-election – tax cuts, education funding boosts, cutting regulations and plenty of bashing of the Democratic president.

Democratic nominee Stephen Heidt wants to “bring civility and compassion back to the governor’s office,” decriminalize cannabis, oppose extremism, back abortion rights and grant property and grocery tax relief.

