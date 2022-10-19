Republican Gov. Brad Little is promising more of the same as he seeks re-election – tax cuts, education funding boosts, cutting regulations and plenty of bashing of the Democratic president.
Democratic nominee Stephen Heidt wants to “bring civility and compassion back to the governor’s office,” decriminalize cannabis, oppose extremism, back abortion rights and grant property and grocery tax relief.
Independent Ammon Bundy wants to remake government and the justice system in line with his own theories about the U.S. Constitution, and has little patience for laws, facts or numbers that conflict with his views.
Two other hopefuls, Libertarian Paul Sand and Constitution Party nominee Chantyrose Davison, are also on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Little hasn’t engaged with any of them, refusing all debates in both the primary and general election contests, and sticking to his line that his record speaks for itself.
Little, 68, an Emmett native, is a third-generation rancher from a prominent Idaho ranching family. He has a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness from the University of Idaho. He served four terms in the state Senate, rising to majority caucus chairman, and was appointed lieutenant governor in 2009, then twice re-elected before winning the governorship in 2018.
His four years in office have seen ups and downs, with strong successes on three fronts — education funding, including boosting teacher pay and increasing funding for early reading programs; tax cuts; and reducing state regulations.
Little claims, “Idaho has the strongest economy in the nation, and we achieved the title of least regulated state in the country during my first term as governor. Our conservative approach to government means we are well positioned to handle any challenges before us, and it has led to historic tax relief and investments in schools and other key areas to ensure the continued success of our people and businesses.”
Little won his first term as governor with nearly 60 percent of the vote over Democrat Paulette Jordan’s 38 percent. In the GOP primary this year, he easily fended off a challenge from his lieutenant governor, Janice McGeachin, with 53 percent of the vote; she ran second in an eight-way primary with 33 percent.
Little touts the state’s record budget surplus, record rainy-day savings funds, and record tax cuts. And looking ahead to a second term, he said, “I will continue to work closely and effectively with the Idaho Legislature to champion record tax relief and investments in schools, roads, water, and other important areas to ensure prosperity and opportunity for the people of Idaho.”
Heidt, 61, is a longtime English as a second language teacher in Idaho’s state prisons who is making his first run for office.
“I know that compassion and education changes lives. I saw it first-hand,” he said. “I also saw injustice, and a criminal justice system that does not adequately protect the rights of the accused. These deliberately indifferent attitudes reach far further than prisons. I quit my job to run for governor, so I can change that, and improve the lives of everyone in the state.”
Heidt wasn’t expected to be the Democratic nominee this year. Shelby Rognstad, the mayor of Sandpoint, had been actively campaigning around the state for months. However, when he filed to run, the Idaho Secretary of State’s office rejected his filing, finding he was registered as a Republican not a Democrat.
Heidt, who had made three runs for Congress as a Republican three decades ago in Utah and Washington, has a political science degree from Brigham Young University, and a second bachelor’s degree in history and a teaching certification from Eastern Washington University. He is POST certified as a correctional officer and served four years in the Army National Guard and four years in the Army Reserves.
Having served a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mission in Brazil in his youth, Heidt is fluent in Portugese and learned Spanish as an ESL teacher.
“I have spent my life in service – service to my faith, service to my family, service to my community, service to my country,” he said. “I am a working man and educator, who will shift our focus in a state with one of the highest incarceration rates on the planet, from questionable incarceration to beneficial education.”
He lists his top three issues as education, criminal justice, and “right to choose/right to privacy,” saying decisions on abortion “can only be properly made by a woman and her doctor.”
He favors decriminalizing cannabis; re-indexing the homeowner’s exemption from property tax to provide property tax relief to homeowners; and wants to “keep public lands in public hands,” saying he’ll “fight back against any and all efforts to privatize or sell off public lands, and oppose those who want to do so.”
Bundy, 47, is an anti-government activist and militia leader who was banned from the state Capitol for a year after being arrested there for trespassing twice in two days in August 2020.
Building on opposition to coronavirus restrictions, he formed a group called the “People’s Rights Network,” which he says has 60,000 members across the country, to defend against “government criminals” on issues ranging from vaccine mandates to child-protection investigations. His group has held noisy protests at the homes of public officials and a Meridian police officer. He was arrested for trespassing and sued for defamation after he organized protests over a child-protection case that shut down St. Luke’s Hospital, forcing it go on lockdown and divert ambulances arriving with emergency patients.
It’s his first run for office since he served as student body president in high school.
“I am running for governor because I see a need and an opportunity to bring back the more conservative values to Idaho that are greatly needed,” he said.
Bundy, who describes himself as an “entrepreneur,” lives in Emmett, where he moved with his family in 2015. He previously ran a commercial truck fleet maintenance business in Arizona which he sold, along with other businesses; he said he’s now in the commercial leasing business. He attended Southern Utah University, but didn’t complete a degree. He served an LDS mission in Minnesota before going to college.
After arriving in Idaho, Bundy led a 41-day armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in eastern Oregon in January of 2016. That was two years after he stood with militias in a standoff against federal law enforcement at his father Cliven Bundy’s ranch in Bunkerville, Nevada, over long-unpaid grazing fees.
Though he was charged with felonies and spent nearly two years behind bars awaiting the resolution of both cases, the AP reported, Bundy was acquitted in both standoffs, which he takes as proof that he was in the right all along.
Bundy lists his top three issues in his campaign for governor as abortion, which he opposes; “federal land control, which also includes affordable housing;” and property tax, which he wants to eliminate.
On federal lands, he says his plan is, “Take back the land. Take back the land. I believe that the state has the authority to do that.”
Bundy said he’d like to see the 61 percent of Idaho’s land mass that’s currently federal public land administered for multiple use by counties, including providing more housing. “The state’s never taken the battle on,” he said. “You can’t win a battle if you’re not willing to fight it.”
On property tax, Bundy said he wants to eliminate it and replace it with a sales tax on the sale of homes. “That’s to pay for the legitimate purposes of local government,” he said. “It would need to be around 4 or 5 percent.”
He noted that a 5 percent tax on the sale of a $400,000 home would yield $20,000. “Is that enough? It’s not, till you calculate in that the average home sells three to five times in a 30-year period,” he said.
Total Idaho property taxes levied in Idaho in 2021, according to the Idaho State Tax Commission, were $2.113 billion. To raise that much through a 5 percent real estate transaction tax, sales in Idaho each year would have to total more than $42 billion. But all home sales in the state in 2021, a hot year for real estate sales in Idaho, came to roughly $15 billion, according to the Gardner Report from Windermere Real Estate, barely over a third of that amount.
Bundy can quickly reel off the eight points in his “Keep Idaho Idaho” plan. Perhaps ironically, No. 5, he says, is “bring back the rule of law.”
Asked how he can support that when he frequently violates the law, including by refusing to appear in court, Bundy says his vision for the rule of law is different: He wants to transform Idaho’s justice system to one that’s based solely on restitution plus punitive damages for non-violent offenses, rather than incarceration or fines. He says that would benefit victims rather than the government.
Bundy also said he’ll continue to ignore the legal processes in the St. Luke’s civil case against him, and let a default judgment be filed against him, in order to avoid distraction from his campaign for governor. “The challenge is collecting,” he said. Asked if he’d pay a court-ordered default judgment, Bundy said, “Hell, no. Not without them fighting for it.”
“I’m going to fight them in every way I can, and that would include them trying to collect on me, absolutely,” he said.
Sand, 74, is a retired computer software engineer from White Bird who won a two-way Libertarian Party primary for governor with 427 votes over rival John Dionne Jr.’s 282 votes. Sand says he’s an architecture school dropout and “all my marketable skills are self-taught.”
He served 10 years on the White Bird City Council. He lists his top three issues as reversing the “continuing erosion of personal freedom and women’s rights in Idaho;” elevating the “interests of workers and families higher than the interests of business and government;” and protecting gun rights “by ending the causes of gun violence by providing social and economic opportunity for everyone and by ending the failed war on drugs.”
“Idaho politics has become a national joke,” Sand said. “My goal is to turn that around and in the memory of Frank Church and Cecil Andrus, make Idaho a model for the future of our entire country.”
Davison, 41, didn’t respond to a reporter’s inquiry about her run for governor. An in-home health care worker from Marsing, she says on her campaign website that she opposes legalizing drugs; believes Gov. Little has “abused the state of emergency so that the state of Idaho could get more money from the federal government;” and supports deporting all undocumented immigrants.
“I would not say that I would be the best candidate for the office of governor,” she says on her website, “but I do know that I would work the hardest to become the best. I do not have experience like others do and I do not have the education that others do but I do have a love for my state, and I am a hard worker.”
