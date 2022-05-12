Custer County voters join voters throughout Idaho in casting ballots in the Tuesday, May 17 primary election.
Polls are open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Election Day. People can register to vote at the polls, by showing a photo identification card and proof of residency.
Idaho’s Republican, Libertarian and Constitution Party primary elections are closed elections, so only voters registered with those parties or unaffiliated voters can vote in those three primary elections. Unaffiliated voters who choose to affiliate with one of those three parties at the primary election become a member of that particular party but can change their affiliation later. The Democratic primary is an open election so a voter who wants to affiliate as a Democrat on Election Day can receive a Democratic ballot without permanently changing her party affiliation.
Polling places remain the same as in recent elections, Deputy Custer County Clerk Kristen Walker said.
Voters in the Challis precinct vote at the middle school building on Main. Challis Legion Hall is the polling place for Round Valley 1 and 2 precincts. Mackay and Leslie precinct voters visit the fire hall in Mackay to vote. In Stanley, voting takes place at the Community Building. Clayton voters head to the Clayton Community Center.
Anyone who already has their absentee ballot has until 8 p.m. May 17 to get it in the hands of staffers in the county clerk’s office in order for it to be counted.
Custer County Republicans have choices in three of the county races: coroner and the two open county commission seats. No Democrats filed for any of the county-wide offices.
Two people are running for county coroner: incumbent Chad Workman of Challis and Charlotte Wells of Mackay.
John Keppner of Challis is seeking the four-year District 2 county commission seat, facing incumbent Randy Corgatelli of Challis. Adam Marvel of Stanley has filed for that post as an independent. His name will not be on any primary ballot, but will appear on the general election ballot.
The two-year District 3 county commission spot is sought by two Mackay men: Loy Pehrson Jr. and incumbent Steve Smith.
Three other county positions are on the ballot. The incumbent office-holders, all Republicans, are unopposed in those bids for re-election. Those candidates are Allicyn Latimer for treasurer, Lura Baker for clerk and Jacquel Bruno for assessor.
The Senate race in Legislative District 8 has four Republican candidates that Custer County voters can choose between: Geoff Schroeder, Terry Gestrin, Jon Krueger and Gary Freeman.
Matt Bundy and Rob Beiswenger are seeking the Republican primary nomination for position A in the Idaho House of Representatives from District 8. Megan Blanskma is the lone Republican seeking the position B spot in District 8 in the House.
Republicans in Custer County will help their party select nominees for the general election in five statewide races: governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general and superintendent of public instruction. One Republican is running in each of the state controller and treasurer races.
Governor candidates are incumbent Brad Little, Cody Usabel, Lisa Marie, Ed Humphreys, Steven Bradshaw, Ben Cannady, Ashley Jackson and Janice McGeachin.
Scott Bedke, Daniel Gasiorowski and Priscilla Giddings are seeking their party’s nomination for lieutenant governor. Mary Souza, Phil McGrane and Dorothy Moon are all running for secretary of state. Debbie Critchfield and Branden Durst are challenging incumbent Sherri Ybarra for the superintendent of public instruction nomination. Incumbent Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is running against Art Macomber and Raul Labrador.
Republican primary election voters will also select their nominees for the U.S. Senate seat held by Mike Crapo. Crapo is running against Ramont Turnbull, Scott Trotter, Natalie Fleming and Brenda Bourn. Idaho’s second district seat in the U.S. House of Representatives is sought by five Republicans, including incumbent Mike Simpson and challengers Chris Porter, Flint Christensen, Daniel Algiers Lucas Levy and Bryan Smith.
Custer County Democrats help winnow their party’s field in the U.S. Senate race between David Roth and Ben Pursley. Wendy Norman is running unopposed for Idaho’s second district in the U.S. House of Representatives.
One Democrat filed for each of the statewide offices up for election this year: Stephen Heidt for governor, Terri Pickens Manweiler for lieutenant governor, Shawn Keenan for secretary of state, Dianna David for controller, Jill Ellsworth for treasurer, Steven Scanlin for attorney general and Terry Gilbert for superintendent of public instruction.
The Constitution Party ballot features one candidate for each the U.S. Senate seat, lieutenant governor, controller and governor.
Registered Libertarians choose their general election nominee for governor, choosing between Paul Sand and John Dionne Jr. One Libertarian candidate declared for the U.S. Senate seat.
All voters receive ballots for two Supreme Court justices, a Court of Appeals judge and five District Court judges.