Idaho voters who want to cast ballots in the May 19 primary election must request an absentee ballot be mailed to them since the governor and secretary of state last week decided to conduct this election by mail only.
Concerns about the “growing global health pandemic” prompted Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney and Gov. Brad Little to close all polling places for next month’s election.
“Given the growing number of coronavirus cases in Idaho, it simply was not safe for voters, election workers or the larger community to hold in-person voting for the May primary,” Denney said.
There are several ways Custer County voters can obtain an absentee ballot, County Clerk Lura Baker said. Ballots must be requested, she said. Ballots are not automatically being mailed out to registered voters.
The secretary of state’s office is mailing out letters to every registered voter who has not already requested an absentee ballot. People will be able to complete a form in that mailing and return it to the secretary of state or to their county clerk to obtain an absentee ballot. Denney expects to mail about 500,000 letters.
Custer County voters may request absentee ballots via a link on the Custer County Clerk’s website at www.co.custer.id.us/wp-content/uploads/1/IDAHO-ELECTION-INFORMATION-2020-Lisa-Revised-03-18-20-4.pdf. To get there, go to the county’s website, http://www.co.custer.id.us/ and click on the drop-down tab for Departments, then choose Clerk. Scroll down the page to the Links section and click on 2020 Election Information/Forms.
All Idaho voters can request a ballot via the secretary of state website at idahovotes.gov.
While the courthouse doors are locked, the clerk’s office employees are working, Baker said. People can schedule appointments by calling 208-879-2360. The foyer at the building’s front entrance is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. There are voter registration cards, absentee ballot request forms and other election materials in the foyer and people can pick them up, fill them out on the spot and drop them in a drop box in the foyer, or take them home, fill them out and return them either at the courthouse drop box or by mail, she said.
“We have pens in the lobby that people can use to fill out their forms,” Baker said. “They are the flower pens so people know what to look for.”
Absentee request forms are also available at the Challis and Mackay post offices and at the Community Building in Stanley. People can also email Tina Hawkins at thawkins@co.custer.id.us to request an absentee ballot.
In the next week or so Custer County voters will also receive a letter from the county clerk’s office asking what ballot they want to be mailed. Because portions of the primary election are closed, people have to declare a party affiliation and vote the appropriate ballot. Voters can call in now, she said, and notify her employees of their affiliation. People don’t have to wait for the letter, she said.
Baker has worked in county elections for 18 years and says this process “is a first.”
It may all be new, but she’s excited about the changes. Part of her excitement stems from her observations that voter turnout almost always increases when people vote from home. Voters have access to information about candidates and issues at home that they don’t have at a polling place.
“I’m excited that we can get these to people’s homes so they aren’t tired after working and then have to go to the polling place, or they have a sick kid and can’t go vote,” she said. She envisions the all-mail voting process as an opportunity for parents to explain voting to their children. Children can see a ballot and talk to their parents about voting. That doesn’t happen at polling places, she said.
Custer County has about 2,800 registered voters and Baker is hopeful this election change will boost that number. “We’d love to have more,” she said. “We have enough ballots.”
The deadline for people to request absentee ballots in this election is later than most elections. People have until May 19 to request an absentee ballot. Anyone who requests a ballot that day is then mailed a ballot and given time to vote and return it. The deadline by which ballots have to be returned also changes for this election. After applying for an absentee ballot, voters will receive packets that include their ballots and a postage-paid envelope in which to return their ballots to their county clerk. Typically, absentee ballots must be in the hands of the county clerk’s staff by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots for the May 19 primary will be accepted for two weeks past May 19. Ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on June 2. Ballots can’t be postmarked June 2 and still be counted. They must be mailed early enough to be received by the county by June 2.
All the changes mean election results won’t be available until 9 p.m. June 2, Baker said.
State officials have made a provision for county clerk’s staffs to begin counting ballots early, Baker said. In a standard election, no ballots are counted until all polling places are closed and all ballots returned to the courthouse. This time, she and her staff will begin counting before June 2.
Baker reminds voters that it’s critical they sign the back of the envelope they’ve put their ballot in before mailing the package to the county.
“That’s how we double check so there’s no fraud,” she said. Envelopes that are returned without a signature must first be verified by clerk’s office employees before the ballots are counted.