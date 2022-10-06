The Idaho Legislature would be able to call itself back into session if voters approve a proposed amendment to the Idaho Constitution that will appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
A majority of voters must support the amendment for it to pass. If it passes, the Idaho Legislature would be able to call itself back into session within 15 days of a written request by 60 percent of the members of the Idaho House of Representatives and 60 percent of the members of the Idaho Senate.
The amendment was proposed in the Idaho Senate. With Republican backing in 2021, the amendment received the two-thirds support necessary to bring it to voters.As things stand now under the Idaho Constitution, only the governor has the power to call the Idaho Legislature back in session. Although special sessions are somewhat rare in Idaho, there have been two in the past three years, including the one-day special session on Sept. 1. Overall, there have been five special sessions in Idaho since 2000 — in 2000, 2006, 2015, 2020 and 2022. The Idaho Legislature convenes for a regular session every year beginning on the second Monday in January. There is no time limit for regular legislative sessions, but they generally last between 80 and 90 days. Last year, the Idaho Legislature held the longest legislative session in state history, which was marked by months-long recesses, and didn’t adjourn until Nov. 17, the 311th day of the session.
A supermajority of Republican legislators pushed for the amendment to call themselves back into session during 2021’s record-breaking longest session, when conservative legislators sparred with Gov. Brad Little and called for eliminating all COVID-19 vaccination requirements, including those of private employers and businesses.
Throughout the past two years, multiple Idaho Republican legislators have said the legislative branch of government needs to do more to assert its power and be less deferential to the governor’s executive branch of government.
When legislators passed the proposed amendment during the 2021 session, 78 of the 86 Republicans supported it.When the amendment was debated in the Idaho Senate on March 3, 2021, Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said the proposal had been in the works since the fall of 2020 and was shaped by discussions among legislative leaders from both chambers. During his debate, Winder said that neither of the three branches of government — the legislative, executive and judicial — should be able to control the other.Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, said if the amendment passes, legislators would not use the extra authority to turn the Idaho Legislature into a full-time legislature.
“We don’t want to be here for lengths of time that we don’t need to be here,” he said during his debate in favor of the amendment.
All 19 Democrats in the Idaho Legislature opposed the amendment.
Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise, said the existing system with a part-time Legislature that meets every year works well, and she doesn’t think it’s necessary to amend the Idaho Constitution.
“Honestly, I don’t think there is a problem that needs to be fixed,” Green said in a telephone interview, pointing out the Legislature just convened in a special session earlier this month that Little called. “One of the values we have here in Idaho is we are a part-time legislature, and the governor has the ability to call us in when he thinks it is necessary.”
Green said the benefit to the existing system is that legislators are able to live and work in their communities for the majority of the year, come to Boise for about 90 days each winter to represent their neighbors and then return home to their districts.
“I like the lighter touch of government,” Green said. “If this passes, are we going to call ourselves back into session whenever we want or at the whims of the majority party? The threshold for us to be called into session is low enough that it removes the Democrats, it removes the minority party, from having any influence or say in that decision.”
Winder estimated it would cost taxpayers $21,300 each extra day the Legislature is in special session, if the amendment passes. Legislators have a fixed salary that doesn’t change, but those costs include per diem for legislators, payroll for staffers who work specifically during a session and mileage and expenses for legislators.
During the record 2021 session, the extra time in session — from the first recess on April 6 through the Idaho House’s next recess on May 12 — cost Idaho taxpayers an additional $511,878, according to public records previously obtained by the Idaho Capital Sun.
