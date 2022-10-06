The Idaho Legislature would be able to call itself back into session if voters approve a proposed amendment to the Idaho Constitution that will appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

A majority of voters must support the amendment for it to pass. If it passes, the Idaho Legislature would be able to call itself back into session within 15 days of a written request by 60 percent of the members of the Idaho House of Representatives and 60 percent of the members of the Idaho Senate.

