What if you held an election and nobody came? Is no news good news?
Challis School District No. 181 trustees, administrators, teachers and staff would probably answer those questions if they could, but they are being very careful not to say anything that could be misinterpreted as lobbying for a $400,000 per year operations levy that, if approved by voters Tuesday, March 12, will provide a total of $800,000 in operational funds for the district for the next two years.
Just six patrons of the district attended informational meetings in Stanley, May and Challis in the past couple of weeks to ask questions about the proposed levy which district voters have approved repeatedly since first asked in the early 2000s.
District officials clarified that the levy is $400,000 per year for the next two years or $800,000 and, if approved, will not increase taxes from current levels.
In Stanley, the two patrons who showed up wondered why anyone would vote against it, according to School Board Chairman Brett Plummer. In Challis someone asked if it was enough.
“We can’t really answer that question,” Plummer said. “We can’t advocate for it.”
School officials were hoping for a better turnout at the informational meetings, Plummer said. “I hope no news is good news,” he said.
The operations levy helps pay for extracurricular programs. It also helps with classroom supplies, textbooks and wages and benefits for teacher’s aides, paraprofessionals, bus drivers and food service workers. The state provides less than half of those wages and benefits.
Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 12 for the levy question. Voters in the Challis precinct cast ballots at the Challis Middle School building on Main. Round Valley I and II precinct voters vote at the Challis Legion Hall on Main. Clayton voters vote at the Clayton Community Center/American Legion Hall. Stanley voters go the Stanley Community Center. Voters in the Pahsimeroi and Sunol precincts were provided mail-in ballots, sent out Feb. 15, said Deputy Custer County Clerk Lisa Robinson.