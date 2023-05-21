rain 5.11.jpg
Rain and hail pound the street in Challis on May 6 during one of the short showers that hit the city throughout the day.

 Shelley Ridenour photo

Warm temperatures in late April resulted in widespread snowmelt across Idaho, the May 1 water supply outlook reports.

Natural Resource Conservation Service personnel said the above-normal snowpack in nearly all of the state is melting, and in some places melting too rapidly. That’s meant flooding in parts of southcentral and southeast Idaho and flood risk management efforts being taken at reservoirs around the state. Water has been released from some reservoirs to make room for snowmelt. Mackay Reservoir was listed at 43 percent full on May 1, which is 62 percent of normal.


