Museums in Custer and Lemhi counties made 2019 a year of experiments and changes as they tried to attract visitors.
North Custer Historical Society President Carolyn Naillon said the North Custer Museum in Challis began archiving its collections of artifacts and exhibits last year. She said going into 2020 the museum’s goal is to expand its storage space into a display area for the archiving project.
“A lot of our artifacts have to stay indoors,” said Naillon. “We have some old farm equipment we keep outside, but that’s it.”
Several artifacts joined the menagerie in the museum in 2019. Naillon said one of her favorites is a new display of baby clothes, dolls and baby shoes, a pair of which belonged to her dad. It took two years to assemble the display.
Naillon reported about 700 visitors stopped by the museum during 2019, a “really good year.” The majority of visitors were from out of state. Naillon said a few were from other countries.
Historical society members have two projects to focus on this year, Naillon said. The first is a drive to increase visibility for the museum through advertising and the second is creating a catalog of local family histories. Naillon, who was born and raised in Challis, said the historical society will go to families in Challis who have a long-standing presence in the town and collect their family histories.
South Custer Historical Society members reported similar good tidings for the Lost Rivers Museum in Mackay, despite this being the first year they didn’t host their primary fundraiser.
Member Earl Lockie said the group organized the Mackay Christmas bazaar for 35 years and it was their main source of income. In 2019 they turned the bazaar over to Mackay’s FFA chapter. Lockie said he and other members hope to discover they don’t need the money they made from the bazaar going into the future.
Lockie and the museum’s curator, Mick Hoover, said 2019 was kind to the museum. Lockie said it got a lot of visitors from “out of the valley.”
Hoover pointed to improvements at the clock shop on Mackay’s Main Street as another plus for the entity.
The roof and foundation of the shop have been replaced and the stained glass windows should be installed by the end of this month.
“We hope to get it pretty darn close to finished by this summer,” Hoover said.
Lemhi County Museum President Hope Benedict mimicked her Custer counterparts and said the Salmon-based museum also had a good year. The museum hosted “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” a Smithsonian exhibit, for six weeks. Benedict said the exhibit was a huge success and one of the main reasons the museum raised about $100,000 in 2019.
People from across the world stopped in at the Salmon museum last year. She said people from Asia, Africa and Europe came in to see what the museum had to offer.
“Everyone seemed to appreciate the experience,” Benedict said.
The goal for 2020 is to expand the museum’s Salmon River exhibit, which will feature new information on the Salmon, Lemhi and Pahsimeroi rivers.
Sarah Cawley, former director of the Stanley Museum, said 2019 was a good year at that site, too. About 3,700 people visited the museum in 2019, with most of the visitors coming from other states and a few from other countries. 2019 was an important year because the office building in the museum received renovations for the first time in 90 years, Cawley said.
Cawley recently stepped down as director and was replaced by Lin Gray. Cawley said she has faith in Gray and she believes Gray will make 2020 great for the museum.
“Lin and I think 2020 will be an excellent year,” said Cawley.
Cheryl Baker, Myron Combs and Cyndi Braden with the Clayton Historical Association shared Cawley’s enthusiasm for the new year.
They said the Clayton Museum had an excellent 2019, with more than 1,000 people dropping by. Combs said people from eight other countries visited the museum, mostly couples on vacation.
The museum volunteers said 2019 marked the first time they gave a $1,000 scholarship to a local senior. The scholarship went to Mari Ramirez, who wrote an essay on the importance of history in modern times.
The Clayton association plans to add more shaded areas around the museum before this summer’s visitors arrive and plan to add a cement walkway that leads to a new handicap-accessible bathroom.
“It’s kind of hard to get a wheelchair to the porta potty on a gravel road,” Baker said.
Combs said the historical association has money in hand to build a new sign “right by the steps” of the museum and to put a fresh coat of paint on the front of the building.
Braden said the museum staff will try to do a better job of advertising in the future. According to her, the majority of visitors last year were “just passing through” and thought the museum would be a fun place to stop.
“We’re trying to get ourselves out there,” Braden said.