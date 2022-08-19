Rates charged Challis water and sewer customers could increase under a proposal being considered by the City Council.
In addition, higher fees are planned for zone permits, use of city parks and animal licenses and impoundments.
A public hearing on the fee increases is set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 in City Hall. The mayor and council members haven’t publicly said when they might take action on increasing the fees.
According to a legal notice published in the Aug. 11 and 18 issues of The Challis Messenger, sewer fees are to see the lowest percentage increase — 20 percent. The highest percentage increases of 400 percent are for animal impounding and zone permits.
The sewer connection fee for residential customers and some offices is pegged to increase to $22.74 a month, up from $18.95 a month. The base rate for commercial customers would increase to $49.08 a month from $40.90.
Water users with a ¾-inch meter will see a $5 per month increase to $18.45. One-inch meter customers will pay $36.90 per month, up from $26.90 if the new fees are approved. The price for 1½-inch meter customers would jump to $92 a month, from $67.25. The monthly base rate for a 2-inch meter would go to $129, from $94.15. And customers with a 3-inch meter would pay $276 a month, up from $201.75 a month, under the plan. A new $10 charge would be assessed for late utility bill payments. Shut-off fees are also pegged to increase.
The fees to license pets or to get a pet out of impound are all set to increase. A neutered or spayed animal tag would increase to $15 a year, from $5. The fee for pets which aren’t neutered or spayed would double to $20 a year. The daily impound fee could increase to $50 from $10 if the plan is approved.
A $25 per day fee is proposed to use a park shelter. The city doesn’t charge for that now. The fee to use electricity in a park would increase to $35 a day, from $10.
People who apply for a zone permit could be charged $50 under the new schedule, up from $10 now assessed. The fee to request a sign permit would increase to $20, up from $10.
A full list of all the fee increases appears in the public notice section in today’s Messenger. A fee schedule can be obtained at City Hall during business hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
