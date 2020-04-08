Loose gravel can make it hard to detect a subterranean water leak, according to Custer Septic Service owner Fred Hill, which is why a water line under Salmon River Propane property leaked for a year before it was repaired last month.
“Gravely roads make it hard to detect a break because they soak up the water,” Hill said. “They didn’t notice it till recently.”
The leak didn’t cause any noticeable interruptions of service within the company’s building, Hill said. Employees used the water as they normally would, not realizing the earth below them was soaking up water that was leaking from pipes.
Assisted by his employee Rosco Bear and Challis city workers Alex Sarinana and Cameron Davis, Hill dug a trench from within the propane company’s property to Pleasant Street, creating a passage under the fence. He said the most difficult part of getting to the busted section of water line was removing soccer-ball sized rocks.
Originally using a backhoe to dig, Bear eventually had to get into the trench with a shovel to remove the rocks. Hill said it was hard work, but that’s what Salmon River Propane hired them to do.