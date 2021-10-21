Helen Winegarner and Steve Axon of Challis took an Oct. 13 open house about the city’s water system improvement project as an opportunity to ask questions about its design and how a proposed $3.5 million bond measure would pay for it.
Challis residents decide Nov. 2 whether to let the city sell up to $3.5 million in bonds to pay for water system improvements. Voters in the city limits cast ballots from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. that day at the Challis Middle School building. Voters also can cast ballots in the mayor’s race on Nov. 2.
Keller Associates engineers Colter Hollingshead and Jared Richen, along with Krissi Staten of The Development Company, set up displays and answered questions at last week’s open house about the proposed water projects. Plans call for drilling a new production well in eastern Challis, building a booster station to pump water from that well, installing 1,000 feet of transmission line and putting in a leak detection system.
As a former Challis councilwoman, Winegarner was curious how the city will pay for the work beyond money from a bond sale. She said in 2009 she and other council members tried to make similar improvements. But instead of asking Challis residents to let the city sell bonds, Winegarner said they tried to get low-interest loans. Winegarner said Challis residents disapproved of that plan. They wanted a bond question put on a ballot so they could be involved, she said.
Hollingshead said if the bond measure is approved, the city could obtain a 40-year loan at 1.25 percent interest. The loan would be repaid with higher base rates charged city water users. The increase is expected to be between $6 and $10 per connection, Hollingshead said, based on 544 connections in Challis.
Staten, whose company was hired by the city to assist in applying for state and federal grants for the upgrades, said granting agencies are aware of the needs. She has spoken with personnel from the Army Corps of Engineers and is trying to get money from the Department of Environmental Quality.
Winegarner wanted to know what happens if Challis voters don’t approve the bond measure. Hollingshead said they would have to “go back to the drawing board” and reassess options.
It wouldn’t mean the end of the project, Mayor Mike Barrett assured Winegarner. Putting the question on the ballot shows granting agencies city officials are serious about improving the water system, he said. Whether voters give their approval, the question helps secure future support from the agencies, he said.
Axon came with questions about the city’s high water usage and why a new well is needed. According to one of the infographics on display, annual average water use in Challis is 2.6 times greater than the state average. Whereas Idahoans average 210 gallons per capita per day, Challis residents average 547.
Axon chalked that up to poor irrigation practices in Challis, such as watering on hot, windy days. But Hollingshead said it has more to do with Challis’s low-density housing. Idaho towns with more apartment buildings and subdivisions have less need for large irrigation systems, Hollingshead said.
Axon asked why a new eastside well and booster station are needed. Hollingshead said when West wells 2 and 3 stopped working two years ago, only well 2 could be partially rehabilitated. To meet future needs, he and Barrett said the east well and its booster station are required so that water pulled from the well can get across town.