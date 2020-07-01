Precipitation in May in Central Idaho was poor, according to the latest water supply outlook from the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Persistently dry conditions in the Lost and Wood basins continued, with the water-year precipitation there standing between 60 and 65 percent of normal, the same as predicted at the end of April. All regions of Idaho are showing below-normal precipitation levels for the water year that began Oct. 1, 2019, according to State Conservationist Curtis Elke’s report.
The widespread snowmelt that began in April continued in May throughout the state. No snotel sites in the Lost or Wood river basins still reported any snow when the data was collected on June 1. Likewise, the Salmon basin was below normal on June 1, recording about 50 percent of normal precipitation levels.
The Lost River basin did not receive the precipitation it desperately needed in May, Elke reported. Flooding is unlikely in the Lost River basin this summer with streamflow forecasts ranging between 20 and 40 percent of normal, meaning rather some water shortages could occur.
May precipitation in the Salmon River basin was near-normal, at 90 percent of average, according to the report. While 1 to 2 inches of precipitation fell between May 14 and 24, it wasn’t enough to move the entire basin above normal. For the year, it’s at 85 percent of normal. That moisture did stall snowmelt and added a bit of snow to the snowpack, though, Elke wrote. Snowpack in the Salmon basin stood at 55 percent of normal on June 1, with no snow reported at 17 of the 23 snotel sites in the region.
All forecast points on the Salmon River showed above or near-normal streamflow for the April to May runoff period, according to the report. Streamflow forecasts for the remaining runoff period range from 60 to 75 percent of normal, due to a lower-than-normal water year and significantly lower-than-normal remaining snowpack.
There was some good news in the report, that all major Idaho reservoirs are holding near or above-normal storage for this time of year. Mackay Reservoir holds 116 percent of normal water levels.