Overgrown weeds and dilapidated properties around Challis were discussed at last month’s Challis City Council meeting.
Gene and Teresa Westergard asked council members and the mayor what the city is doing to require people to clean up their property. Gene Westergard said he is aware of some lots in town that haven’t had any weed control in more than a year.
“We’d like to have our town look decent, and not just one time a year,” Westergard said. “We want it all year.”
Mayor Corey Rice said in years past a property owner would be issued three citations by the city and if no clean-up occurred, city employees or a contract employee would clean up the property and the city would bill the owner or place a lien on the property if the owner didn’t pay the bill.
Councilwoman JaNean Bradshaw said the council has talked about hiring an employee to tackle such tasks as dealing with unsightly property.
“It’s a hard trigger to pull,” she said, “it costs us all money.” There’s not enough man hours for the city employees to keep up with that additional work, she said. But, she agreed with Westergard that “it is a problem.”
Teresa Westergard also voiced worry about the potential fire hazard from overgrown, dry weeds, abandoned vehicles and fire-damaged buildings. She asked if there was a city ordinance that addressed those specific issues.
Rice said he would talk with the city code enforcement officer and work on a list of people to warn about cleaning up their property.
“We need to get a little stricter, tougher,” Rice said. “It’s time to quit being so super nice about it.”
Bradshaw suggested perhaps a community-wide cleanup event could be held in the spring to encourage people to clean up their land and to build community pride.